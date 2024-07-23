Brunswick Corporation Recognized as One of America’s Best Midsize Companies by TIME, Ranking No.1 in Category and in Top 10 Percent Overall

METTAWA, Ill – July 23, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation, the world’s leading marine technology company, has been recognized on TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Midsize Companies for 2024. Of the 500 companies recognized, Brunswick ranked No. 1 within the Engineering and Manufacturing category and 27th overall. This award reflects Brunswick’s exceptional performance in three focus areas: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

“We are honored to be recognized among the top companies on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Midsize Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our talent is one of our many competitive advantages and we continue to foster a highly engaged global workforce that embodies our Next Never Rests attitude. What is even more rewarding is that this award highlights three critical areas of importance for our culture – our employees, financial stability, and corporate sustainability.”

The selection process involved evaluating companies on more than 15 different criteria. All companies considered are based in the United States and have revenue ranging from $100 million to $10 billion in 2022 and 2023.

This award adds to several recent awards received by Brunswick reflecting a consistent focus on providing an exceptional workplace experience, including Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces; Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers 2024; and Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and Mental Wellbeing.

To view the full ranking of TIME’s America’s Best Midsize Companies, click here. And to learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to employee culture, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/careers/culture-benefits.

About Brunswick Corporation