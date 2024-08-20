Brunswick Corporation Announces Organizational Changes

METTAWA, Ill., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, is announcing the following changes to its organization that are aimed at further broadening the experience of its senior leadership team.

Aine Denari is named Executive Vice President and President, Navico Group, and Brunswick Chief Technology Officer. Denari was previously President, Brunswick Boat Group, a role she assumed in October 2020. During her tenure, Boat Group achieved exceptionally strong operational and financial performance and successfully navigated very dynamic market conditions. In her new and expanded role, Denari will lead the next phase of evolution of the Navico Group and be responsible for Brunswick’s technology strategy and advanced development activities, including maintaining the leadership of autonomy programs and assuming responsibility for the Boating Intelligence DesignLab at the University of Illinois.

Brenna Preisser is named Executive Vice President and President, Brunswick Boat Group, succeeding Denari. Since January 2019, Preisser has been Executive Vice President and President, Business Acceleration, the division housing Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and Brunswick’s financial services and related businesses. Preisser successfully led the acquisition and expansion of Freedom Boat Club from 170 locations to its current footprint of 410 locations around the world, and the creation of Boateka, Brunswick’s innovative pre-owned boat sales platform. Preisser has held a number of executive positions at Brunswick over the past 20 years including Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. She will now be responsible for Brunswick’s portfolio of 18 leading boat brands, including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, Harris, Quicksilver, and Princecraft.

Will Sangster is promoted to Senior Vice President and President, Business Acceleration, succeeding Preisser, and will be responsible for the continued growth of the exciting portfolio of businesses within the division. Sangster was most recently President of Mercury Marine in EMEA, a position he assumed in October 2021, and prior to that he spent 14 years with Brunswick in a number of international leadership positions including as the head of Mercury Marine’s ANZP region. Sangster’s operational and international experience will be extremely valuable as Freedom Boat Club grows in international markets and further optimizes its operating model.

“Brunswick is fortunate to have an extraordinarily talented leadership team and a deep bench. Aine, Brenna, and Will have a proven track record of success in many previous positions and I’m proud and excited to see them all take on new and expanded responsibilities,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “These moves follow the recent expansion of the role of Ryan Gwillim, Brunswick’s Chief Financial Officer, to include Chief Strategy Officer. Our talent remains a major competitive advantage and our talent development strategy includes broadening the scope and experience of our highest potential leaders at all levels of the Company.”

Denari, Preisser, and Sangster will assume their new roles immediately. Brett Dibkey who preceded Denari as President, Navico Group will leave the company at the end of the August after assisting with the transition. We thank Brett for his leadership and many contributions to successfully integrating and restructuring the Navico Group businesses in challenging market conditions and wish him every success in his future endeavors.

