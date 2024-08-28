Harris Boats Launches its First All-Electric Pontoon, the Cruiser e-210 Powered by Mercury® Avator™

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – August 28, 2024 – Harris Boats today announced the launch of the Cruiser e-210, the brand’s first all-electric pontoon. Powered by a Mercury® Avator™ 35e Outboard, the Cruiser e-210 provides the same level comfort, amenities and style the Cruiser model is known for, in addition to a more sustainable, gas-free option to explore the waterways.





“Our first all-electric pontoon represents an exciting milestone for the Harris brand,” said Brian Athmer, President, Harris Boats. “Designed, engineered, and tested as an integrated system in partnership with Mercury Marine, we are thrilled to offer our customers the Cruiser e-210. A silent, efficient, and cost competitive electric pontoon boat, it is also uncompromising in the features and luxury craftsmanship Harris is known for. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with the e-210, and we look forward to continuing to build upon our electric offerings across our lineup.”





Onboard the Cruiser e-210, boaters can enjoy the extremely popular Cruiser SLDH layout, which offers a rear-facing lounger with dual-helm chairs. The launch includes a variety of exterior, accent and vinyl options to choose from. Additional Cruiser e-210 specs include:





Overall Length 23'2" Weight 2939lbs Max Person Capacity 12 Person Weight Capacity 1692lbs Max Weight Capacity 1812

Additionally, Mercury’s award-winning Avator™ electric outboards deliver calm, quiet and smooth operations with intuitive controls and advanced technologies that easily monitor battery power and range. Boaters can enjoy the following performances ranges:





Performance 2 Batteries 4 Batteries Mercury Avator™ 35e Run Time Up to 7.5 hours Up to 15 hours Mercury Avator™ 35e Charge Time* 9 hours 18 hours

*Run times vary by load size, water conditions, and throttle input









The Cruiser e-210 will be on display at several early 2025 boat shows, including the Minneapolis and Detroit Boat Shows. To learn more about the all-new Cruiser e-210, visit: https://www.harrisboats.com/new-pontoon-boats.html

About Harris Boats



