Flite reaffirms position as global design innovators at the Australian Good Design and International Design Excellence Awards 2024

Byron Bay, 23 September 2024: Flite, a leader in innovative eFoiling products, is proud to announce its recent success at both the prestigious Australian Good Design Awards 2024 and the International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024. Recognised for its commitment to design excellence, Flite’s award-winning products continue to solidify the brand’s position as an industry pioneer.

Award-Winning Products:

Flite x Marc Newson – Best in Class in Product Design: Sport and Lifestyle, Australian Good Design Awards

– in Product Design: Sport and Lifestyle, Australian Good Design Awards Flite x Marc Newson – Gold Winner in Product Design: Sport and Lifestyle, Australian Good Design Awards

– in Product Design: Sport and Lifestyle, Australian Good Design Awards Flitescooter – Gold Winner in Product Design: Automotive and Transport, Australian Good Design Awards

– in Product Design: Automotive and Transport, Australian Good Design Awards Flite AIR – Good Design Award Winner in Product Design: Sport and Lifestyle, Australian Good Design Awards

– in Product Design: Sport and Lifestyle, Australian Good Design Awards Flite x Marc Newson – Silver in Sports, Leisure, and Recreation, International Design Excellence Awards

Australian Good Design Awards 2024

The Australian Good Design Awards represent the pinnacle of recognition for designers and businesses worldwide, celebrating innovation, sustainability, and outstanding craftsmanship. For over 60 years, these awards have showcased the best in design, architecture, and engineering, attracting global attention for their rigorous standards and impactful results.

Highlights:

Flite x Marc Newson : Developed in collaboration with renowned industrial designer Marc Newson, this eFoil range pushes the boundaries of material innovation and hydrodynamic efficiency. Utilising advanced carbon fibre technology, inspired by aerospace engineering, the range ensures unparalleled performance on the water, setting new benchmarks in both design and functionality.

: Developed in collaboration with renowned industrial designer Marc Newson, this eFoil range pushes the boundaries of material innovation and hydrodynamic efficiency. Utilising advanced carbon fibre technology, inspired by aerospace engineering, the range ensures unparalleled performance on the water, setting new benchmarks in both design and functionality. Flitescooter : Designed to make eFoiling accessible to a broader audience, Flitescooter features a removable handlebar and a user-friendly design that allows anyone to experience the thrill of eFoiling. Its stability and ease of use make it the perfect choice for beginners, while its adaptable features continue to engage more experienced riders.

: Designed to make eFoiling accessible to a broader audience, Flitescooter features a removable handlebar and a user-friendly design that allows anyone to experience the thrill of eFoiling. Its stability and ease of use make it the perfect choice for beginners, while its adaptable features continue to engage more experienced riders. Flite AIR: Focused on affordability and durability without compromising performance, Flite AIR opens the world of eFoiling to even more enthusiasts. Its inflatable board design makes it ideal for shared use, whether among friends, families, or yacht owners.

David Trewern, Founder and CEO of Flite: “Design and innovation are at the heart of what we do as a business. Winning such prestigious design awards across multiple products and categories is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our world leading Flite studio team. I would especially like to thank Marc Newson for his passion and commitment to our collaboration, which has resulted in a very special Fliteboard of which we are incredibly proud.”

International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) 2024

Flite’s collaborative work with Marc Newson was also recognised on the global stage at the IDEA 2024, where the Flite x Marc Newson Range earned Silver in the Sports, Leisure, and Recreation category. The IDEA Awards, organised by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), are among the most respected design awards globally, celebrating innovative designs that benefit users and society at large.

Marc Newson, on the Good Design Award and IDEA Award: I am extremely proud of my collaboration with Flite and I am honoured that we have won these awards. It is thrilling for the design to be recognised both in Australia and overseas. After a European summer of using the board, the product has exceeded even my own expectations. It’s a joy to use and a technical marvel.

With accolades from both the Australian Good Design Awards and the IDEA, Flite continues to lead the way in eFoiling innovation, blending cutting-edge technology with impeccable design to elevate the on-water experience for enthusiasts worldwide.

About Flite

Flite is a globally recognised leader in the electric hydrofoil industry, producing some of the most innovative and sustainable eFoils on the market. Committed to advancing eFoiling technology, Flite’s products combine high performance with sleek, user-friendly design, offering an unparalleled experience for water sports enthusiasts.

