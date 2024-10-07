Brunswick Corporation Brands Win Four National Boating Safety Awards from the Sea Tow Foundation

METTAWA, Ill. – October 7, 2024 – The Sea Tow Foundation and its Boating Safety Advisory Council recently announced its 2024 National Boating Safety Awards recognizing multiple Brunswick brands, including Bayliner, BoatClass and Freedom Boat Club. These awards, now in their sixth year, recognize outstanding efforts to promote boating safety within the for-profit sector of the boating industry.

“Boater safety is a priority across Brunswick and our brands, and we are thrilled to be recognized by the Sea Tow Foundation for a number of our safety initiatives across the Company,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “These awards are a testament to how safety is embedded in our company culture through innovative products, boater training and resources.”

Combined, the brands across Brunswick won four awards, including:

Top Marine Manufacturer – Bayliner Boats: Recognized for their National Safe Boating Week Daily Safety Tips campaign and their strong commitment to boating safety through a highly successful mix of videos and social media posts.

Top Social Media Influencer – BoatClass: Awarded for their Organic Social Media Boating Safety & Instruction Campaign. BoatClass utilized innovative short form reels and partnered with other marine industry companies to promote safe boating practices.

Top Marine Business – Freedom Boat Club: Recognized for their New Member Safety Orientation and Comprehensive Training Program. Freedom Boat Club combined face-to-face interactions at new member orientations and dock briefings with digital training and communications, delivering safety information and instruction to boaters.

Top Community Boating Education Program – BoatClass: Awarded for their on-water training program, which has partnerships with organizations like NASBLA and Freedom Boat Club and has helped them successfully target new and experienced boaters.

"We are proud of the hard work that these remarkable organizations undertook as they lead the way in promoting safe boating across the industry," said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. "Their innovative campaigns and dedication to safety have made a profound impact, contributing to a safer boating experience for all."

The awards were presented at the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition & Conference (IBEX). For more information about this year’s winners, visit www.boatingsafety.com/page/Awards.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.