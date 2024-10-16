NAVAN™ to make its North American Premiere at the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill. (Oct. 16, 2024) — At the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, NAVAN™, a brand under Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), will officially enter the North American market. The NAVAN C30 and S30 models will be showcased in Ft. Lauderdale, highlighting their blend of advanced technology with superior performance, versatility, and comfort. These models have previously launched in Europe and continue to grow in popularity around the world. Founding NAVAN dealers include B&E Marine, Colony Marine, InterMarine, and Walstrom Marine with additional dealer locations expected soon.

“We are excited to introduce NAVAN to North America,” said Ritch Ragle, vice president of North American sales & customer service. “NAVAN has made its mark in the EMEA market, and we are eager for North American consumers to experience this innovative category of outboard-powered boats.”

The S30 and C30 both feature a patented T-Step Hull design that enhances performance by reducing drag for quicker planing and better handling, ensuring a smooth and safe ride while improving cruising efficiency. The forward cabin of each model includes a double berth, a large skylight, ample storage, and an enclosed head, making it perfect for families and guests who desire the excitement of boating without compromising on comfort. Additionally, these models are built to fully leverage Brunswick's technological innovations from bow to stern. Both the C30 and S30 come equipped with state-of-the-art technology that highlights the many synergies between Brunswick’s brands, such as Simrad® digital displays, and offer options for various Mercury® outboard engines, including the 400hp V10, twin 225hp V6, or twin 300hp V8 Verados® with joystick piloting for enhanced control. Additional features available in these models include:

Ergonomic helm with a standard 12” Simrad® NSX® multifunction display featuring Mercury SmartCraft® Connect and CZone® digital switching.

Dedicated battery bank inverter system for 12v heat/air conditioning system and electric grill usage away from the dock

Premium upholstery with diamond embroidery pattern

Large bow with sunpad

Symmetrical cabin and console with deep port and starboard side walkways and high freeboard and bow rails for heightened safety

C30 Features:

The C30 offers a completely enclosed cabin. Two rows of seating provide plenty of indoor space for passengers, with port and starboard fiberglass doors exiting on deck. The aft salon flip-up window opens to the cockpit. Additional features include:

Optional opening hardtop skylight

Optional port and starboard flip-down seats

Helm bench seat with reversible backrest

S30 Features:

The S30 optional fiberglass T-top combines style and sport with integrated skylight windows, rocket launcher rod holders and a powder coated frame. Additional features include:

Pivoting cockpit seating with full galley underneath

2-way convertible cockpit

Dual helm seats with flip-up bolsters

Both the C30 and S30 will be at the in-water display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, October 30 – November 4, 2024, on G-H dock. There will be a joint Sea Ray and NAVAN media event at 12:30pm (EST) on October 30. For more information about NAVAN, visit https://www.navan-boats.com/us/en.

Members of the media can access a photo gallery here: Navan Boats (smugmug.com)

ABOUT NAVAN:

NAVAN is the newest member of the Brunswick premier portfolio of brands. NAVAN combines innovative design with high-end standard technology for a next-level boating experience. Each model was created to balance performance, comfort and reliability. Every design detail was selected to bring to life an exhilarating on the water experience for captains, family, and guests. Discover more on navan-boats.com.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.