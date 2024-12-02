Freedom Boat Club Celebrates its 35th Anniversary as the World’s Largest Boating Community of 100,000+ Members

VENICE, Fla. – December X, 2024 – Freedom Boat Club, a Brunswick Corporation Business and the world’s largest boat club operator, is proud to announce its 35th anniversary, marking an extraordinary journey of growth, innovation, and community building. From its humble beginnings in 1989, Freedom Boat Club has expanded to over 400 locations across the United States and internationally, creating a vibrant boating community of more than 100,000 members.

Since its founding, Freedom Boat Club has revolutionized the boating experience by providing easy access to a diverse fleet of high-quality boats without the responsibilities of ownership. Members can enjoy the pleasures of boating at premier locations with a fleet of well-maintained vessels, all while embracing the freedom and flexibility of being part of a dynamic, expanding boating network.

"As we celebrate this incredible 35-year milestone, we are reminded of the power of community and the shared passion for boating that has brought us here," said Will Sangster, President of Brunswick Corporation’s Business Acceleration Division which is home to Freedom Boat Club. "This achievement is not only a reflection of our dedication to providing unmatched access to boating but also a testament to the loyalty and enthusiasm of our members around the world. As we continue to grow and innovate, we are committed to making boating more accessible and seamless for future generations."

With an unparalleled commitment to safety, quality, and service, Freedom Boat Club continues to lead the industry, offering its members a wide array of benefits including training, reciprocal access across its 400+ locations, and a growing network of like-minded boating enthusiasts. As part of the 35th anniversary celebration, the Club will continue its expansion across top boating destinations adding to its growing portfolio in international locations, such as Australia, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom – and most recently announced, New Zealand.

Freedom Boat Club’s aspiration for the future is focused on expanding its footprint, maintaining the highest standards of excellence, and simplifying the boating experience with enhanced and seamless technology.

“This 35-year milestone is a true testament to the vision and dedication of our team, the passion of our members, and the strength of the boating community we've built,” said Cecil Cohn, President of Freedom Boat Club. “We are incredibly proud to be the largest and most trusted boat club operator in the world. Our growth reflects the growing demand for accessible boating, and we look forward to providing future boaters with the opportunity to experience the joy of boating with the Freedom Boat Club family.”

Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s first and largest boat club with 415 locations comprising of both Freedom and Fanautic locations in 33 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, and Australia. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.