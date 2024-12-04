Brunswick Corporation Recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the Fifth Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., December 4, 2024 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has earned a spot on Newsweek’s prestigious list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fifth consecutive year. Out of thousands of U.S. companies considered, only 600 were honored with this recognition.

In 2024, Brunswick's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, corporate governance and giving back to its communities has garnered numerous industry accolades. Among these, the company was featured on USA Today's Climate Leaders List and was named one of the Best Companies by TIME Magazine. Additionally, Newsweek has consistently recognized Brunswick on several of its key rankings. Brunswick’s Mercury Marine division also earned its 14th consecutive Green Masters designation from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council for its dedication to sustainable practices.

“We are truly honored to once again be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation. “Environmental responsibility is a cornerstone of our mission to create long-term value for our stakeholders. This recognition reinforces our commitment to sustainability and highlights the continuous efforts we make to integrate eco-conscious practices throughout our Company.”

The Newsweek rankings considered more than 2,000 public companies headquartered in the U.S., evaluating over 30 key performance indicators (KPIs). Additionally, a survey of more than 26,000 U.S. residents assessed companies’ responsible performance practices. This honor underscores Brunswick’s ongoing dedication to leadership in sustainability across industries.

To view the full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2025, click here. For more details on Brunswick’s commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our website here.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.