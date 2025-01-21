Brunswick CEO Dave Foulkes Named to Crain’s Chicago Business ‘Who’s Who’ List

METTAWA, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer of Brunswick Corporation, has been named to Crain’s Chicago Business 2025 Who’s Who list for the second consecutive year. This prestigious annual feature highlights over 400 of Chicago’s most influential leaders across diverse industries, including business, art, government, healthcare, cultural institutions, and nonprofits. Foulkes was one of just 12 distinguished leaders recognized in the Autos, Manufacturing, and Utilities sector.

Crain’s Who’s Who honorees are selected by the publication’s editorial team, with recognition based on their outstanding achievements, impact, and contributions to the Chicago community. Since its inception in 2017, the Who’s Who list has become regarded as “the ultimate guide to power in Chicago,” celebrating those at the forefront of innovation, leadership, and civic engagement across key sectors.

Foulkes, who has been with Brunswick for nearly 20 years, has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and technological advancement. His career at Brunswick began with leadership roles in technology and engineering at Mercury Marine, eventually leading to his appointment as Brunswick’s Chief Technology Officer and President – Brunswick Marine Consumer Solutions. In 2019, he was appointed Brunswick’s Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Brunswick, Foulkes spent 18 years at Ford Motor Company, where he developed and led key technology strategies.

Under Foulkes’ leadership, Brunswick has evolved into the world’s largest marine technology company, strengthening its position as the industry leader. Notable initiatives under his direction include the launch of the company’s ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, Shared Access) strategy and, most recently, Brunswick’s Boating Intelligence strategy, which debuted at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show. The Boating Intelligence strategy integrates AI-powered features into Brunswick products, driving simpler, safer, smarter, and more sustainable boating experiences.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Foulkes is committed to the community serving as a trustee for the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for Vontier.

To view the full list of Crain’s Chicago Business Who’s Who honorees for 2025, visit: Crain's Who's Who 2025, and to learn more about how Brunswick is America’s Marine Company, visit - America's Marine Company :: Brunswick Corporation (BC).

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

