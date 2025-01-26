Freedom Boat Club Surpasses 600,000 Member Boating Trips for Second Consecutive Year in 2024

VENICE, Fla. – January 22, 2025 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club, today announced it surpassed 600,000-member boating trips in 2024, marking the second consecutive year the company has achieved this significant milestone. This achievement spans Freedom Boat Club’s 400+ locations across North America, Europe, and Australia, reinforcing the company’s leadership in expanding access to boating and its unwavering commitment to enhancing the on-water experience for members around the globe.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this remarkable milestone for the second year in a row, surpassing 600,000 member trips in 2024,” said Cecil Cohn, President of Freedom Boat Club Network. “This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to driving greater participation in boating, fostering inclusivity across all demographics, and delivering remarkable experiences to our members. Through our innovative shared-access model, we provide an unparalleled opportunity for both first-time and seasoned boaters to connect with the water and embrace the freedom of the boating lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming even more members in 2025 and continuing to elevate the boating experience.”

In 2024, Freedom Boat Club saw remarkable engagement across North America, with 16 of its clubs achieving over 10,000 trips each. This milestone highlights the widespread enthusiasm for boating, with strong participation from both seasonal and year-round markets, spanning coastal and inland lake locations. The 16 clubs that delivered 10,000+ member trips include:

Freedom Boat Club of Greater Boston & Cape Cod Freedom Boat Club of Daytona Freedom Boat Club of Delaware and South Jersey Freedom Boat Club of the Gulf Coast Freedom Boat Club of Lake Lanier Freedom Boat Club of Lake Norman and Lake Wylie Freedom Boat Club of Long Island Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida Freedom Boat Club of San Diego Freedom Boat Club of Seattle and Greater Puget Sound Freedom Boat Club of South Florida (Pompano to Stuart) Freedom Boat Club of Southeast Florida (SEFL) Freedom Boat Club of Southwest Florida (SWFL) Freedom Boat Club of the Space and Treasure Coasts Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay Freedom Boat Club of Tennessee

This impressive milestone comes on the heels of several prestigious industry recognitions and accolades that reinforce Freedom Boat Club as the leading boat club operator. Notable honors include:

To learn more about Freedom Boat Club and how the Club is expanding boater participation worldwide, visit: freedomboatclub.com.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club is the world’s first and largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.