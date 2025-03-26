Brunswick Corporation Named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025 List for Third Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill. (March 26, 2025) – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been named to Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the third consecutive year. Of the thousands of companies considered for this recognition, only 700 earned this honor, with Brunswick ranking in the Top 10 companies within the Manufacturing and Industrial equipment category. The award recognizes companies across three key public pillars of trust – customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s most trustworthy companies,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Brunswick Corporation. “We remain committed to leading the industry in best-in-class quality, service and customer support, and this prestigious recognition highlights that. It is an honor to know that we have earned the trust of our most valuable stakeholders – our employees, customers, and investors."

The top 700 Most Trustworthy Companies spanned 23 industries and were chosen based on a holistic assessment of trustworthiness. Those that made the list were identified in an independent survey based on a large sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on the three touchpoints of trust. A total of 100,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the US with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with several national awards highlighting the company’s commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. To learn more about Brunswick’s culture, visit brunswick.com/our-company, and to view the entire 2025 list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2025.

