Brunswick Corporation Recognized as One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2025

METTAWA, Ill. – July 2, 2025 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2025 by Newsweek.

“We’re proud to be recognized among the top workplaces for parents and families,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Brunswick Corporation. “This acknowledgment reflects our strong commitment to fostering a culture where employees feel valued and supported—both in the workplace and at home. Our comprehensive benefits program is thoughtfully designed to provide parents, caregivers and families with the support they need – recognizing every employee’s family journey is unique. When our people thrive in all aspects of their lives, it fuels innovation and strengthens our business.”

Newsweek, in partnership with data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, surveyed more than 200,000 working parents to identify the top 1,000 family-friendly companies across the United States. The rankings were based on 2.6 million in-depth company reviews, with respondents offering valuable insights into corporate culture, work-life balance, benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

This honor marks Brunswick’s fifth national workplace recognition from Newsweek in the past six months, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in employee experience and well-being.

To view Newsweek's full list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2025, click here.

