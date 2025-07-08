Freedom Boat Club Enters Middle East Market with Launch of Dubai Harbour Location

DUBAI, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) business and brand, today announced its expansion into the Middle East market with the upcoming launch of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai, set to open in Fall 2025.

Strategically located in Dubai Harbour, the new club marks a significant milestone in Freedom Boat Club’s international development, extending its presence into one of the most vibrant and high-potential boating markets in the region.

“Expanding into Dubai marks a major milestone for Freedom Boat Club as we continue to bring our world-class boating experience to new global markets,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “Dubai is a natural fit for Freedom. Its dynamic coastline, growing community, and passion for luxury and lifestyle make it an ideal location for our first club in the Middle East.”

Freedom’s first Dubai location will be owned and operated by franchise partner, Baker Almasabey. Born and raised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Baker brings a unique blend of regional insight and international business acumen. As a Freedom member in Canada, Baker was inspired by his love for boating and a desire to bring the concept closer to home. Baker previously founded a logistics company in Canada, growing to over 120 employees and expanding operations across Calgary and Vancouver. His experience managing large fleets and delivering customer-centric service positions him well to bring Freedom’s established experience to Dubai.

“As a longtime boater and Freedom member, I’ve seen firsthand how the club makes the boating lifestyle accessible and effortless,” said Baker Almasabey. “I’m thrilled to introduce this experience to Dubai’s vibrant waterfront community and build something that brings people together on the water, all year round.”

Dubai’s appeal is multi-faceted boasting the second-largest economy in the UAE, high population density and a year-round boating season. With more than 70 kilometers of natural coastline extended by nearly 500 kilometers of artificial islands, the city offers unparalleled access to the water. Dubai Harbour, the home of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai, has been recognized as “International Marina of the Year” and stands as a premier waterfront destination between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah.

At launch, members of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai will have access to a premium fleet of Brunswick-branded boats, including Sea Ray and Boston Whaler, all powered by Mercury Marine engines.

The club has an accelerated path for growth with plans of opening three locations across Dubai by the end of 2026. To explore founding membership opportunities at Freedom Boat Club of Dubai, contact the Club at Dubai.Harbour@freedomboatclub.com. Stay up to date with the latest news, events, and grand opening details by following the Club on Instagram and TikTok at @FreedomBoatClubDubai.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and New Zealand. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

