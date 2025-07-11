Brunswick Corporation Named One of America’s Best Midsize Companies by TIME Magazine

METTAWA, Ill., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE:BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, has been recognized on TIME's list of America's Best Midsize Companies for 2025. Of the 500 companies recognized, Brunswick ranked 16th within the Engineering and Manufacturing category and 94th overall. This award reflects Brunswick’s exceptional performance in three focus areas: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency.

“We are honored to once again be named to TIME’s prestigious list of America’s Best Midsize Companies,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the strength of our people and the culture we’ve built — one that thrives on innovation, resilience, and a relentless drive to move our industry forward. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is its focus on the three pillars that define who we are: our talented global workforce, our strong financial foundation, and our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

The selection process involved evaluating companies on more than 15 different criteria. All companies considered are based in the United States and have revenue ranging from $100 million to $10 billion in 2023 and 2024.

This accolade adds to several recent awards received by Brunswick reflecting a consistent focus on providing an exceptional workplace experience, including Forbes’ Inaugural List of America’s Most Trusted Companies and Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Greatest Workplace for Women.

To view the full ranking of TIME’s America’s Best Midsize Companies, click here. To learn more about Brunswick’s commitment to employee culture, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/careers/culture-benefits.





