Freedom Boat Club Launches New Mobile App, Marking Major Milestone in Digital Transformation

VENICE, Fla. – July 17, 2025 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) business and brand, today announced the launch of its new mobile app, a significant step forward in the club’s digital transformation journey. Designed to deliver a seamless, best-in-class experience, the app redefines how members interact with Freedom Boat Club from reservation to water.

Launched initially on iOS in early 2025 and now available for Android users, the app serves Freedom’s entire North American membership. The app has quickly gained traction among members, achieving a strong rating and thousands of downloads. These early adoption and engagement figures underscore the growing demand for digital-first experiences in recreational boating and signal strong momentum as the app expands to additional platforms.

The Freedom Boat Club mobile app offers members a remarkably intuitive and streamlined reservation process, along with real-time visibility into boat availability at their home club and beyond. With just a few taps, members can now view, book, and manage their boating experiences – all from their mobile device.

“The launch of our new mobile app represents a pivotal moment for Freedom Boat Club as we continue to innovate and elevate the member experience through digital solutions,” said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. “By simplifying essential touchpoints like booking and boat availability, we’re empowering members to make reservations on the go and enjoy a more seamless, intuitive experience. And this is just the beginning, we’re excited to continue enhancing the app with new features and functionality that will further elevate the member journey.”

Key features of the new Freedom Boat Club mobile app include:

Streamlined Reservation Process: A faster, more intuitive way to search for and book boats at any club location.

A faster, more intuitive way to search for and book boats at any club location. Enhanced Availability Insights: Real-time visibility into boat availability empowers members to plan with confidence and flexibility.

Real-time visibility into boat availability empowers members to plan with confidence and flexibility. Reciprocal Booking Access: Seamlessly explore and reserve boats across all Freedom’s North American locations, all from the app.

This new digital platform builds on Freedom’s long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional service, access, and convenience to its growing global membership. With the app, Freedom Boat Club sets a new standard for ease of use and accessibility in the recreational boating industry.

The app is now available in North America for download on iOS and Android devices. For more information on Freedom Boat Club, please visit: www.freedomboatclub.com.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.