Mercury Marine Captures 50% Share of Outboards on display at Sydney International Boat Show

SYDNEY, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), accounted for 50% of all outboard engines on display at the Sydney International Boat Show, which opened Thursday at Sydney Olympic Park. Mercury also showcased more than double the number of outboards compared to its nearest competitor during the event.

For the first time in its history, the Sydney International Boat Show has been split into two distinct events: this week’s indoor exhibition at Sydney Olympic Park, followed by the traditional on-water show in November at Sydney Harbour. The new indoor format highlights trailer boats, lifestyle gear, fishing essentials, and marine technology—offering visitors a fresh experience and giving exhibitors a dynamic new platform to connect with customers.

“This result reinforces the trust boat builders and dealers place in Mercury as their preferred power partner,” said Brad Zoelle, Mercury Marine ANZP president. “From fishing and leisure craft to high-performance applications, Mercury continues to deliver innovation, reliability, and performance that resonate with Australian consumers.”

With the November on-water event approaching, Mercury’s strong presence at the indoor show sets the stage for continued momentum in one of the Southern Hemisphere’s most influential boating markets. The results reflect not only the popularity of Mercury’s current lineup, but also the brand’s ability to adapt to evolving show formats and consumer preferences.

