Brunswick Corporation Named Among World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for Third Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, has been named to Newsweek’s 2025 list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the third year in a row. Recognized in the Vehicles & Components category, Brunswick’s continued presence on this list reflects its unwavering commitment to enhancing employee experiences, strengthening customer loyalty, and earning investor confidence.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Newsweek for the third consecutive year,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “This achievement underscores our dedication to being a trusted business, employer, and partner. Our values guide everything we do, and this award is a testament to the integrity, accountability, and commitment of our exceptional global team.”

To compile the list, Newsweek collaborated with Statista to conduct an extensive survey of 65,000 people across 20 countries evaluating different elements related to customer, investor, and employee trust. A total of 1,000 companies made the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies list across 23 industries and were chosen based on the combined assessment.

Brunswick has been recognized with several national awards this year, highlighting the company’s commitment to employee and customer satisfaction. Click here to learn more about Brunswick’s culture, and to view Newsweek’s entire 2025 list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, visit World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon — Chief Communications Officer M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003