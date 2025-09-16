Brunswick Corporation Makes Further Significant Gains at Cannes Boat Show

CANNES, France, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, delivered an award-winning performance at the 2025 Cannes Boat Show, with increased year-over-year boat sales and outboard market share, and several notable industry awards. Brunswick’s performance at Cannes is an encouraging sign for the upcoming Genoa and Southampton boat shows this week.

Brunswick reported nearly double the total number of boats sold vs. the 2024 Show for its premium brands at the Show: Navan; Boston Whaler; and Sea Ray, suggesting continued strong consumer demand in the luxury and performance segments.

Mercury Marine delivered another strong performance at Cannes, increasing its overall share of outboards boats on display year-over-year by five points to 66%. Growth was fueled by new OEM partnerships and increased penetration of existing partners, leading to a commanding presence at the Port Vieux location where Mercury powered 88% of outboard-powered vessels over 10 meters in length, cementing its leadership in the premium outboard category in Europe.

“Our results in Cannes reflect the ever-increasing strength of our portfolio and the passion and energy of our European teams and partners,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our performance at the Show once again reinforces Brunswick’s position as the clear innovation leader in the marine industry.”

Adding to the week’s achievements, Brunswick boat brands also earned top industry accolades. The Bayliner C21i was named Moteur Boat 2025 Boat of the Year in the under-7-meter category, while the Sea Ray SDX 270 Surf won a coveted Innovation Award from Moteur Boat magazine.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovations that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon — Chief Communications Officer M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003