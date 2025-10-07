Simrad Marine Electronics Unveils Simrad® AutoCaptain™ – A Breakthrough in Autonomous Boating Technology, Advancing Brunswick’s ACES Strategy

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simrad Marine Electronics, a brand within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the launch of the Simrad® AutoCaptain™ Autonomous Boating System, a revolutionary advancement in marine technology featuring full auto-docking capabilities, including docking, undocking, and short distance maneuvering. Unlike assistance-based systems currently on the market, AutoCaptain delivers true autonomous maneuvering, engineered from the ground up with exclusive Mercury Marine® propulsion integration and a dedicated Simrad® display app experience for a seamless user experience. This innovation marks a significant milestone in Brunswick’s ACES strategy, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of recreational boating. AutoCaptain will officially be introduced today during a media presentation at IBEX in Tampa, Florida.

“With the introduction of AutoCaptain, we are rounding out Brunswick’s ACES strategy by delivering true autonomy, starting with one of the most challenging aspects of boating – docking,” said Aine Denari, EVP & President, Navico Group and Brunswick Chief Technology Officer. “As the first solution to be commercialized under the ‘Autonomy’ pillar of ACES, AutoCaptain marks a major milestone in our innovation journey. This system takes the stress out of close-quarters maneuvering, allowing boaters to focus on enjoying their time on the water. And this is just the beginning. The same hardware platform will support an expanding suite of autonomous features that will be rolled out via software updates, enhancing the boating experience by making it more accessible and intuitive for everyone.”

Precision Docking, Effortlessly Executed

AutoCaptain goes beyond basic assistance. With real-time 360-degree situational awareness, the system autonomously performs docking and undocking maneuvers, even in tight quarters and challenging situations. Intelligent adjustments counteract wind, current, and nearby obstacles detected by the system, ensuring every movement is smooth and deliberate while under the watchful eye of the captain at the helm. While some systems rely on GPS and require returning to a previously mapped location, AutoCaptain is designed to work anywhere – not just where the boat has been before. When arriving at a new marina or navigating unfamiliar waters, the system dynamically adapts to the environment in real time, giving boaters the freedom and confidence to explore without constraints. The system also features the capability to firmly hold the vessel against the dock, maintaining position while users prepare the lines, fenders, and secure the vessel to dock.

Seamless System Integration

Developed in close collaboration with Mercury Marine®, AutoCaptain exclusively integrates with Mercury’s advanced propulsion system and intuitive joystick controls. Leveraging a network of cameras, cutting-edge propulsion technology, and real-time monitoring via a Simrad® display, AutoCaptain delivers a truly unified control experience. Unlike aftermarket solutions, this fully integrated system is built directly into the vessel’s design, preserving its aesthetics while providing unparalleled precision, ease of use, and situational awareness. This purpose-built integration unlocks a control experience that no piecemeal solution can match.

Built for the Future

AutoCaptain is designed as a scalable, future-ready platform. With the flexibility to support enhancements over time, the system is built to evolve – delivering smarter, safer, and more intuitive boating experiences as new capabilities become available. Whether navigating a marina or docking the boat, AutoCaptain ensures boaters are always one step ahead.

“AutoCaptain shows the strengths of Brunswick synergies, becoming a powerful future-ready platform for OEMs and their customers,” said Jeremiah Clark, VP of Product Management, Electronic Solutions for Navico Group. “This system is designed for every level of experience – whether a short-handed captain, new boaters looking for added confidence, or a seasoned captain navigating tight spaces – the system delivers dependable support when it’s needed most. It’s a smart, intuitive solution that enhances the boating experience today and evolves with the needs of tomorrow.”

Simrad® AutoCaptain will make its official debut on Boston Whaler® 405 Conquest models at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where it will be available for purchase and on-water demonstrations. This marks the beginning of a broader rollout, with plans to expand availability through additional boatbuilder partners in the near future.

AutoCaptain will also be on display at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6-9. Following an extensive concept and development phase, this will be the product’s first appearance at CES as a commercially available solution.

To learn more about AutoCaptain and review important system and safety-related information, please visit www.simrad-yachting.com/autocaptain/.

About Simrad Yachting

Simrad Yachting is part of Navico Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC), and features leading marine electronics and navigation products including chartplotters, fishfinders, radars, autopilots, trolling motors and more for both commercial marine and recreational boaters with a history going back 75 years. The Simrad trademark is licensed for use to Navico Group which distributes Simrad products in over 100 countries worldwide. For more, visit www.simrad-yachting.com.

About Navico Group

A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Navico Group is the world’s leading supplier of integrated systems and products to industries ranging from marine to recreational vehicle and beyond. The Navico Group portfolio is comprised of industry-leading brands in power management, digital control & monitoring, networked devices, and marine electronics. Some of the many brands that make up Navico Group include: Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale.

