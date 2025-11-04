Brunswick Corporation Reports Solid Sales Increases and Share Gains at 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation’s (NYSE: BC) premium brands delivered another strong performance at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with unit sales and revenue increases across all boat brands and record Mercury Marine outboard share at one of the largest saltwater shows in the world. In addition, the SIMRAD AutoCaptain autonomous boating system, which recently debuted at the IBEX trade show, was successfully demonstrated in a range of docking and maneuvering scenarios to many interested OEMs and media representatives.

Mercury Marine achieved a new record outboard share with 61% of all outboard engines at the show and 76% share of engines in the on-water portion of the show which features larger boats.

Combined unit sales of Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, and Navan were up 6% and revenue increased 15% compared with the 2024 Show.

Fliteboards were also on display in many of Brunswick’s exhibits as well being available for media and customer demonstrations throughout the show.

“The 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show provided another showcase for Brunswick’s premium boat brands and industry-leading propulsion and systems technologies,” said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corporation. “Demand for our premium and core products has remained solid throughout the year but with notable relative strength later in the season as the external environment has stabilized, providing an encouraging early signal for 2026.”

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2024, Brunswick was named America’s Best Large Employers for 2024 by Forbes Magazine for the sixth consecutive year in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the third straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

