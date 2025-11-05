Flite Brings the Thrill of eFoiling to Sydney with the Launch of Fliteschool Sydney

SYDNEY – (November 5, 2025) – Flite, a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) brand and a leader in electric hydrofoil technology, today announced the launch of Fliteschool Sydney. This Fliteschool invites both residents and visitors to experience the thrill of Fliteboarding in the scenic Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park waterways.

Fliteschool Sydney offers eFoil instruction led by certified professionals, utilizing Flite’s acclaimed electric hydrofoil boards. Sessions are designed to accommodate individuals across all skill levels, including those without prior water-sports experience, and prioritize safety and support while introducing participants to the unique experience of flying above water.

“Flite originated in Australia, and it is especially meaningful to introduce new experiences domestically,” said Nick Stickler, Fliteboard president. “Fliteschool Sydney embodies Fliteboard’s goal of connecting people with water, advanced technology, and adventure through a sustainable and enjoyable experience.”

Each instructional session includes a Fliteboard, helmet, and life vest; participants are required to bring swimwear, a towel, sunscreen, and dry attire for post-session use. Eligibility requires participants to be able to swim and are at least 12 years old (with adult supervision), or 16 years old (without supervision).

Fliteschool Sydney offerings include:

One-on-One Lessons: Individualised coaching for efficient and secure skill progression.

Group Lessons: Suitable for families, friends, or corporate events.

Gift Vouchers: An opportunity to give an exceptional Fliteboarding experience.

Fliteboard Sales: Assistance with selecting the appropriate Fliteboard following instruction.

Service and Repairs: Maintenance services to ensure optimal Fliteboard performance.

Community Ride Days: Opportunities to participate in group rides and engage with the Fliteboarding community.

With over 140 Fliteschools operating globally in premier water destinations from the Mediterranean to Miami, Flite continues to foster a dedicated international community of riders and to set industry standards in innovation, sustainability, and design for personal watercraft.

For further details or to reserve a Fliteschool Sydney session, please visit Fliteschool Sydney – Fliteboard™ Timor-Leste .

About Flite:

Fliteboard started in 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. Born from a love of watersports and a simple idea: to bring the feeling of flying over water on clean, quiet electric power, to anyone, anytime. What began as a small passion project has grown into a multimillion dollar eFoil industry with Fliteboard at the helm. Fliteboard continues to set new standards in performance and design, offering unforgettable experiences to adventurers and watersport enthusiasts worldwide.