Freedom Boat Club Named to Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top Global Franchises List

VENICE, Fla. – November 6, 2025 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) brand, today announced it has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious 2025 Top Global Franchises list. The annual ranking highlights the top 200 U.S.-based franchise brands successfully expanding their presence around the world.

Freedom Boat Club earned its place on the list for its continued international growth and commitment to making boating more accessible worldwide. With more than 400 locations and 50 international locations across Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Club continues to lead the shared-access boating industry.

“We’re honored to be recognized among the world’s leading franchise brands,” said Cecil Cohn, President of Freedom Boat Club. “Our inclusion on Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises list is a testament to the dedication, passion, and professionalism of our franchise partners. They are the best in the business, delivering exceptional member experiences and driving the continued growth of the Freedom brand around the world.”

Founded in 1989 in Sarasota, Florida, Freedom Boat Club pioneered the boat club model, offering members unlimited access to a fleet of boats and removing many barriers to enjoy the on-water lifestyle. Since joining the Brunswick family in 2019, the brand has accelerated its international expansion, introducing new locations in many markets including the U.K., France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

“Freedom Boat Club’s recognition by Entrepreneur underscores the global appeal of our shared-access model and the exciting growth potential for our franchise partners worldwide,” continued Cohn.

Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises ranking is based on the performance of companies in the Franchise 500®, with additional weight given to international size and growth. The list recognizes franchises that have demonstrated strong business fundamentals and global scalability.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.