Mercury Marine Earns 15th Consecutive “Green Master” Designation from Sustainable Business Council

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. (November 6, 2025) – Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is proud to announce that it has achieved the “Green Master” status for the 15th year in a row under the Sustainable Business Council’s (SBC) Green Masters Program®. This milestone reaffirms Mercury’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, operational excellence and responsible innovation in the marine industry. In addition, Mercury was also honored as a top performer overall for large companies and the top performer for energy management.

Mercury Marine’s consecutive 15-year run places the company among the most consistent high-performers recognized by SBC. Previously, Mercury announced its 13th and 14th consecutive designations, noting significant renewables investments, zero-waste-to-landfill operations, and electrified product introductions. Over the years, Mercury has embedded sustainability into its core business strategy and culture, aligning operations, product development and employee engagement behind common goals of resource conservation, circularity and ecosystem stewardship.

“As we mark our 15th consecutive Green Master designation, we reaffirm that sustainability is fundamental to how we innovate, manufacture and engage,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “In an evolving marine industry, our customers expect reliability and performance. They increasingly expect us to deliver that with purpose while reducing environmental impact, building resilient operations and enabling access to cleaner, more sustainable experiences on the water.”

The Green Masters Program evaluates applicants on a broad set of sustainability dimensions including energy use and efficiency, water stewardship, waste management, supply-chain engagement, employee health & safety, and community outreach. The Green Master status signals that the company is setting a new standard for responsible manufacturing, design and leadership in the marine recreational sector.

To learn more about Mercury’s sustainability initiatives, see the Brunswick Corporation Sustainability Report at https://www.brunswick.com/overview/corporate-responsibility.

