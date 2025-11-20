Brunswick Boat Group Leaders Recognized with Prestigious “Rising Star Award” at METSTRADE Boat Builder Awards

AMSTERDAM – November 20, 2025 – Brunswick Boat Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced that two of its emerging leaders – Vittorio Bichucher, General Manager of NAVAN Boats, and Kevin Fehrenbach, Industrial Designer at Boston Whaler – have been honored with the Rising Star Award at the annual Boat Builder Awards during METSTRADE, the world’s largest trade exhibition for the marine equipment industry.

In a notable first for the Boat Builder Awards, both Rising Star winners hail from the same company and have been instrumental contributors to the same breakthrough project with the development and launch of Brunswick’s newest boat brand, NAVAN.

The judges highlighted Bichucher for his exceptional leadership and technical expertise. As General Manager of NAVAN Boats and a qualified naval architect and marine engineer, Bichucher is leading the development and introduction of an entirely new range of exploration boats across EMEA, North American and ANZ markets. In addition to his brand leadership role, he serves as Senior Director of Strategy for Brunswick Boat Group, where he plays a significant role in shaping the company’s long-term product and market strategy.

Judges also praised Fehrenbach, an industrial designer whose talent has rapidly established him as a rising star within Brunswick’s global portfolio. Fehrenbach has contributed to several Brunswick brands, but his design work on the NAVAN S30 and C30 models was specifically recognized for accelerating the brand’s early success and elevating the modern design language of its product lineup.

“We are incredibly proud of Vittorio and Kevin for receiving this distinguished recognition,” said Brenna Preisser, President of Brunswick Boat Group. “Their talent and drive embody the spirit of innovation that defines Brunswick’s Next Never Rests mentality at Brunswick. Their leadership in shaping NAVAN has played a pivotal role in bringing an entirely new, future-focused brand to the global marketplace.”

About Brunswick

