Freedom Boat Club Accelerates European Growth as Marseille Franchisee Expands to Two New Ports

MARSEILLE, France – December 16, 2025 – Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world’s largest boat club, today announced a major expansion of its presence in Southern France with the opening of two additional club locations in Marseille: Port de La Pointe Rouge and Port de Servaux. This announcement marks the first multi-territory expansion by an existing Freedom Boat Club franchisee in the EMEA region.

“This expansion represents an important moment for Freedom Boat Club in Europe,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “This milestone underscores the growing strength of the Freedom Boat Club model in Europe. Five years after the brand entered the market, franchisees are not only establishing new territories—they are reinvesting, scaling, and expanding their networks, reaffirming the long-term value and viability of the business.”

Expanding Marseille’s Boating Experience Across Three Strategic Ports

Historically anchored in Le Vieux-Port, the iconic heart of Marseille, the local franchise owned and operated by Clement Coffin, has built its reputation on making premium boating accessible in one of Europe’s most vibrant coastal cities. The addition of La Pointe Rouge and Port de Servaux creates a complementary three-port network designed to offer members unmatched variety and flexibility.

Port de La Pointe Rouge

Known for its relaxed seaside atmosphere and immediate access to the Calanques, La Pointe Rouge provides direct routes to stunning destinations such as La Ciotat and Sanary. With quick access to open waters, it is ideal for families and friends seeking an easy and enjoyable day on the water.

Located to the west of Marseille, Port de Servaux, offers calm surroundings, modern facilities, and seamless access to the Côte Bleue. Members can explore the Calanques of Méjean, Ensuès-la-Redonne, and Carry-le-Rouet, known for their beauty, warm waters, and coastal charm.

Together, the three ports deliver a complete and diversified boating experience by combining authenticity, comfort, and total freedom on the water.

Strengthening Freedom Boat Club’s European Network

The Marseille expansion highlights a broader trend of growth across Freedom Boat Club’s European system. With franchisees now actively acquiring new territories and opening satellite locations, the brand is entering a new phase of acceleration in the region.

“This momentum reflects the increasing demand for flexible boating experiences and reinforces Freedom Boat Club’s role as a leading innovator in the global marine industry,” continued Gutierrez.

To learn more about the new Port de La Pointe Rouge and Port de Servaux locations, visit www.freedomboatclub.fr.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit www.freedomboatclub.fr or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.