Flite and Mercury Racing Launch the RACE: Unleashing Fliteboard’s Most Powerful and Fastest eFoil Ever

LAS VEGAS (January 5, 2025) - Flite, a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) brand and a global leader in electric hydrofoil technology, has announced the launch of Fliteboard RACE in collaboration with Mercury Racing. Showcased on the opening day of the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday, this new eFoil is engineered for elite riders seeking ultimate speed, precision, and flawless control.

RACE sets a benchmark for high-performance watersports, with a custom RACE impeller built to deliver higher RPMs and reach top speeds of 34mph (55 km/h, 30 knots). To support speed on demand, RACE is the first Fliteboard to use FLITELab* surf foiling wings in the setup. The Flux range features three wing sizes and will give riders the confidence to push hard.

“The collaboration with Mercury Racing to launch Fliteboard RACE at CES marks an important step in advancing our brand and technology leadership,” said Nick Stickler, Flite president. “By combining Mercury Racing’s propulsion expertise with Flite’s innovation in electric hydrofoils, we’ve created an eFoil that redefines what’s possible in speed, control, and competitive performance.”

Designed for confident riders, competitive eFoilers and performance driven athletes, RACE integrates motorsport-inspired design cues, including signature carbon Innegra detailing and aerodynamic contours that visually reinforce its racing pedigree. The board’s elongated, narrow profile improves takeoff and touchdown response, while the custom impeller and elevated mast configuration optimize speed and handling.

To enhance the experience, RACE inspired upgrades will soon be available on Flite App. Compete with the global community in new leaderboard APEX 250, an out and back 250-meter game of speed and agility. Flite App also shows G-force and lean angle, so riders can forget about guesswork and ride with precision.

Fliteboard RACE. A new era of speed.

Media Invitation: Experience the future of eFoil racing

Media professionals are invited to witness Fliteboard RACE’s capabilities firsthand. Flite will have the new product in Brunswick’s CES Exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall - Exhibit 5041, and media wishing to experience a Flite demo in their hometown, can arrange test rides and product demonstrations including introductory lessons for those new to the sport in partnership with our expert instructors. To schedule a trial or request further information, please contact marketing@fliteboard.com.

About Flite

Fliteboard started in 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. Born from a love of watersports and a simple idea: to bring the feeling of flying over water on clean, quiet electric power, to anyone, anytime. What began as a small passion project has grown into a multimillion-dollar eFoil industry with Fliteboard at the helm. Fliteboard continues to set new standards in performance and design, offering unforgettable experiences to adventurers and watersport enthusiasts worldwide.

About Mercury Racing

Based in Fond du Lac, Wis., Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, is a leading provider of high-performance marine propulsion systems for discriminating boaters worldwide, offering an exciting and fulfilling power boating experience on the water. Using leading-edge technology, Mercury Racing produces high-performance outboards, sterndrives, propellers, parts and accessories. Mercury Marine is a division of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest manufacturer of pleasure boats, marine engines, and accessories.