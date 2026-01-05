Brunswick Corporation Unveils Its Largest-Ever Showcase of Marine Technology and AI-Driven Boating Experiences at CES® 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, returns to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with its most comprehensive display of marine innovation to date. This year, Brunswick will unveil an unparalleled array of groundbreaking technologies, solidifying its ACES strategy (Autonomous/Assisted, Connected, Electrified, Shared) as a fully realized commercial reality.

This year’s Brunswick 2026 CES showcase features the groundbreaking Simrad® AutoCaptain™ autonomous boating system on two boats including the global debut of a brand-new Sea Ray SLX and a NAVAN C30, which is making its first appearance at CES. Additionally, Brunswick will feature a Lund Crossover XS featuring the latest technology from Lowrance and Mercury Marine.

The exhibit will also feature the global launch of the FLITE RACE high-performance eFoil, a collaborative innovation from Flite and Mercury Racing, delivering a new standard in water sports performance. Attendees will immerse themselves in AI-driven simulators that authentically replicate on-water experiences, making advanced marine technology accessible to all at the event. The exhibit is further elevated by an exclusive, high-horsepower outboard concept from Mercury Marine, exemplifying the innovative future of marine propulsion.

“CES stands as the global epicenter for unveiling transformative innovation, and Brunswick is poised to exemplify the revolutionary impact of artificial intelligence and next-generation marine technologies,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Our exhibit epitomizes the celebration of our technology leadership, delivering advanced intelligent systems, seamless user interactions, and pioneering products engineered to empower a broader spectrum of enthusiasts to embrace the water with confidence.”

Immersive, AI-Powered On-Floor Experiences: Bringing the Water to Las Vegas

Brunswick’s 2026 technology simulators will show how AI transforms boating through immersive, real-world scenarios:

Helm Simulator – A next-generation experience featuring an AI co-pilot that intelligently assists with route planning, maneuvering, docking and situational awareness. Enhanced visuals, autonomy behaviors and helm response systems take autonomous boating simulation to a new level.

Fliteboard eFoil Simulator – An elevated eFoil experience that lets visitors feel the sensation of gliding over water, using upgraded dynamics and responsiveness that mirror true on-water performance.

Global Launch: Sea Ray – The Most Technology-Rich Sea Ray Ever Built

Brunswick’s 2026 exhibit will feature an all-new SLX model highlighting Sea Ray’s next evolution of smart boating, where AI-enabled insights inform how boaters drive, navigate and interact with their vessels. At the center is Sea Ray’s automotive-inspired helm featuring steering wheel-integrated controls, dual Simrad® NSX® ULTRAWIDE displays, and deep connectivity with Mercury Marine propulsion.

Global Launch of FLITE RACE – The High-Performance eFoil

Developed in collaboration with Mercury Racing, Fliteboard will introduce FLITE RACE, the world’s most advanced electric foiling surfboard. Designed for competition, FLITE RACE will reach top speeds up to 34 mph.

Showcasing the NAVAN C30 Boat

Brunswick will display a cutting-edge boat from NAVAN that brings new levels of accessibility to boating. Key highlights include:

A refined vessel layout with intuitive systems, including Brunswick’s autonomous boating system, Simrad® AutoCaptain, that provides support during the more stressful parts of boat operation

Solar panels seamlessly integrated into the T-top and deck, enabling the power of onboard electronics and a Fliteboard eFoil surfboard

A design language inspired by premium automotive experiences: clean interfaces, smart energy flow, and effortless operation

The Ultimate Connected Fishing Boat: Lund Crossover XS at CES®

For the first time at CES, Brunswick brings a freshwater fishing platform to the show with the Lund Crossover XS, powered by multiple engines, including a Mercury Racing 150R, Mercury Avator 35e kicker engine, and a Lowrance® Recon™ trolling motor.

In addition, Brunswick Corporation will also participate in CES Foundry, hosting a panel discussion on how AI is elevating the boating experience. That event will take place at Noon PT, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Find Brunswick at CES® 2026

Visit Brunswick at the Last Vegas Convention Center West Hall, exhibit #5041, and experience how the Company is making boating more intuitive, connected and consumer-ready than ever before. To schedule a media briefing or product walk-through, please contact:

Michelle Voss

Director of Global Public Relations

Michelle.Voss@brunswick.com

