Freedom Boat Club Launches in Tasmania with New Hobart Location Opening

HOBART, Tasmania – January 20, 2026 – Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the world’s largest boat club, today announced plans to open its first Tasmanian location in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region, offering members a hassle-free way to explore Hobart’s iconic waterways.

Located near Hobart’s CBD on the River Derwent, and within reach of Storm Bay and Bruny Island, the new Freedom Boat Club Tasmania location will provide members with access to a premium fleet without the cost or upkeep of boat ownership. More than 67,000 Tasmanians hold boat licenses, underscoring strong local demand for flexible, accessible boating experiences.

“With unspoiled wilderness, incredible waterways, devils, tigers, Mt. Wellington, and more, Tasmania is extraordinary and its boating culture emanates everywhere,” said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club Asia-Pacific. “We are excited to bring the Freedom Boat Club adventure to the River Derwent, Bruny Island, and the broader region. Freedom Boat Club Tasmania will give locals and travelers a simple, safe, and easy way to enjoy these waters year-round.”

The club plans to launch with a diverse fleet tailored for cruising, fishing, and family adventures, including Arvor Weekenders, Rayglass Legend 2350, and Sea Ray Sport Boats, with future vessels added based on member preferences.

The Tasmania franchise is independently owned and operated by Kelvin Markham and Mark Bent, long-time Hobart residents, business leaders, and lifelong boaters with extensive experience across tourism, sales, and marine recreation.

“We’ve spent our lives on the waters around Hobart, from New Norfolk to Bruny Island, and we know how special this place is,” said Kelvin Markham, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club Tasmania. “Freedom Boat Club allows people to enjoy boating without the hassle, just step aboard, explore, and let our team take care of the rest. We’re thrilled to bring this concept to Tasmania and open the door to more adventures for families, locals, and visitors.”

Members of Freedom Boat Club Tasmania will receive unlimited boat usage, personalized training from experienced local captains, premium dockside service, and reciprocal access to Freedom Boat Club’s global network of more than 400 locations.

Membership opportunities are now available. To learn more or join the interest list, visit freedomboatclub.com.au or contact the Tasmania franchise team at tasmania@freedomboatclub.com.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.au or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.