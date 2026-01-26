Brunswick Boat Group Brands Recognized with Three Major International and U.S. Innovation and Performance Awards

Mettawa, Ill. – January 26, 2026 – Brunswick Boat Group, a division of Brunswick Corporation, today announced that three of its boat brands have received some of the marine industry’s most respected innovation and performance awards, underscoring Brunswick’s leadership in design, engineering, and category-defining products across global markets.

The honors include:

Sea Ray Boats receiving European Powerboat of the Year 2026 for the SDX 270 Surf during the Dusseldorf Boat Show.

receiving for the SDX 270 Surf during the Dusseldorf Boat Show. NAVAN Boats earning its first Motor Boat of the Year honors for the S30, also during the Dusseldorf Boat Show.

earning its first honors for the S30, also during the Dusseldorf Boat Show. Princecraft Boats winning a 2026 NMMA Innovation Award for the Platinum 190 at the Minneapolis Boat Show.

Together, the awards span multiple segments, dayboats, premium weekenders, and fishing boats, and reflect recognition from independent juries across Europe and North America.

“These awards reinforce what our teams focus on every day: creating boats that push design forward, elevate the on-water experience, and meet the real needs of today’s boaters,” said Brenna Preisser, President, Brunswick Boat Group. “To see three distinct brands recognized by respected industry judges around the world is a powerful validation of our innovation strategy and the talent behind our portfolio.”

Global Recognition Across Categories

At boot Düsseldorf, the world’s largest watersports trade fair, Sea Ray’s SDX 270 Surf was named European Powerboat of the Year 2026 in the compact sports boat category. Judges praised the model’s seamless integration of wakesurf technology into a premium dayboat platform, highlighting its versatility, comfort, and surf-focused design.

Additionally at boot Düsseldorf, NAVAN’s S30 claimed top honors at the Motor Boat Awards 2026, winning Best Weekender up to 40ft. Following extensive sea trials, judges cited the S30’s standout performance, robust build quality, innovative cockpit layout, and refined cabin design as key differentiators in a highly competitive segment.

In North America, Princecraft’s all-new Platinum 190 earned a NMMA Innovation Award at the Minneapolis Boat Show, recognizing the model’s advanced hull design, next-generation helm ergonomics, and angler-focused layout that sets a new benchmark for aluminum fishing boats.

To learn more about Brunswick Boat Group’s award-winning portfolio, visit: https://www.brunswick.com/our-brands