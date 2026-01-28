Freedom Boat Club Sets New Global Record with 640,000+ Member Boating Trips in 2025, Marking Third Consecutive Year Above 600,000

VENICE, Fla. – January 28, 2026 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a Brunswick Corporation brand, today announced a record-breaking year in 2025, with members logging more than 640,000 boating trips worldwide. The milestone represents over 5 percent year-over-year growth and marks the third consecutive year Freedom Boat Club has surpassed 600,000 member trips, underscoring the brand’s continued global expansion and growing demand for hassle-free boating.

The milestone spans Freedom Boat Club’s more than 400 locations across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing the strength of the club’s shared-access model and continued growth in boater participation worldwide.

“We’re incredibly proud to deliver more than 640,000 trips in 2025 to our members,” said Cecil Cohn, President of Freedom Boat Club Network. “Achieving this level of participation for a third straight year reflects not only the appeal and reach of our model, but also the incredible passion of our franchise and corporate clubs to deliver remarkable experiences on the water every day.”

Strong Club-Level Performance Across Markets

In 2025, 18 Freedom Boat Club locations recorded 10,000 or more member trips, an increase of two clubs year over year. New additions to the 10,000-trip club include Grand Strand and Hilton Head, underscoring continued growth across both coastal and inland markets.

The 18 clubs delivering 10,000+ member trips in 2025 include:

Freedom Boat Club of Greater Boston & Cape Cod

Freedom Boat Club of Daytona

Freedom Boat Club of Delaware and South Jersey

Freedom Boat Club of the Gulf Coast

Freedom Boat Club of the Grand Strand

Freedom Boat Club of Hilton Head

Freedom Boat Club of Lake Lanier

Freedom Boat Club of Lake Norman and Lake Wylie

Freedom Boat Club of Long Island

Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida

Freedom Boat Club of San Diego

Freedom Boat Club of Seattle and Greater Puget Sound

Freedom Boat Club of South Florida (Pompano to Stuart)

Freedom Boat Club of Southeast Florida (SEFL)

Freedom Boat Club of Southwest Florida (SWFL)

Freedom Boat Club of the Space and Treasure Coasts

Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay

Freedom Boat Club of Tennessee

“These results show that Freedom continues to broaden its global reach while maintaining a high-quality member experience,” Cohn added. “Whether in seasonal or year-round markets, our clubs are meeting strong demand and delivering consistent access to boating.”

Industry Recognition Reinforces Market Leadership

Freedom Boat Club’s continued growth comes alongside multiple industry recognitions in 2025 that reinforce its position as the leading global boat club, including:

Ranked No. 1 in the Boat Club category on Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the tenth consecutive year

Recognition on Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchise, Top Franchises for Veterans and Best of the Best Franchises list

Named a 2025 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Freedom leaders recognized by Boating Industry on its 40 Under 40 and Women Making Waves lists

Named Community Education Program of the Year by the Sea Tow Safety Foundation for its industry-leading training programs and commitment to safety

As Freedom Boat Club continues to expand globally, the company remains focused on increasing access to boating while delivering safe, seamless, and memorable experiences for members.

To learn more about Freedom Boat Club, visit freedomboatclub.com.