Brunswick Corporation Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s leading marine technology company, has been named to Newsweek’s prestigious America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026 list, earning a four-and-a-half-star rating out of five in recognition of its commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment for women. America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women ranks U.S. companies based on workplace conditions, advancement opportunities, and employee experience for women, drawing on one of the largest independent studies of its kind.

The 2026 ranking, conducted by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, reflects a comprehensive evaluation of more than one million company reviews from female employees nationwide, alongside extensive desk research and key performance indicators related to workplace equity, fairness, leadership representation, and employee satisfaction.

Brunswick’s exceptional rating highlights its industry-leading programs in leadership development, mentoring, work-life balance, and comprehensive benefits that foster professional growth throughout the organization. This accolade further affirms Brunswick’s relentless drive to strengthen its workplace culture and maintain an environment where all employees are empowered to thrive.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women,” said Jill Wrobel, Brunswick Corporation CHRO. “This award reflects our steadfast dedication to cultivating a workplace where women are valued, supported, and positioned for success. At Brunswick, we remain committed to expanding opportunities and empowering women throughout our global organization.”

The full-list of winners can be found at: America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026. For more information on Brunswick’s workplace initiatives, visit www.Brunswick.com

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick won more than 100 awards for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

Lee Gordon — Chief Communications Officer M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003