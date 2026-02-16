Brunswick Corporation Brands Earn Six Neptune Awards for Marketing Excellence at 2026 Miami International Boat Show

MIAMI – February 16, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) was recognized with six prestigious Neptune Awards for Marketing Excellence by the Marine Marketers of America (MMA) during the 2026 Miami International Boat Show, underscoring the Company’s continued leadership in innovative, results-driven marketing across the marine industry. Brunswick also received the coveted King Neptune Award, the organization’s highest honor, recognizing overall marketing excellence and industry impact.

Presented annually by the MMA, the Neptune Awards celebrate the most effective and creative marketing initiatives across the recreational boating sector. Brunswick’s wins highlight the strength of its brand portfolio and the Company’s strategic focus on delivering compelling storytelling, integrated customer experiences, and measurable business results.

Brunswick Neptune Award winners include:

King Neptune Award: Brunswick Corporation – “Building Brand Equity & Ecosystem Growth”

Marketing Collaboration: Brunswick Corporation – "Building Brand Equity & Ecosystem Growth"

Industry Rising Star: Sarah Warzecha, Brunswick Corporation

: Sarah Warzecha, Brunswick Corporation Grassroots Event Marketing : Freedom Boat Club – “Elite Membership Launch”

: Freedom Boat Club – “Elite Membership Launch” Lead Generation Campaign : Bayliner – “Boating 101 Guide”

: Bayliner – “Boating 101 Guide” New Product Launch Campaign: Freedom Boat Club – “Mobile App Launch”

“These awards are a reflection of the incredible talent and collaboration across our global marketing teams,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “These accolades recognize how our teams continue to push the boundaries of innovation, leveraging digital tools, ecosystem storytelling and integrated brand experiences to connect with new and existing boaters in meaningful ways.”

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com