Brunswick Showcases Strong Brands and Innovation at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world's leading marine technology company, demonstrated solid sales, increased outboard share, and industry-leading innovation across its portfolio of businesses and brands at the 2026 Miami International Boat Show. The Company introduced seven state-of-the-art new products and earned an impressive 11 awards recognizing excellence in innovation, customer service, and marketing.

Event Highlights Included:

Mercury Marine set a new record for outboard engine share at the show with 84% of all outboard engines in the on-water show location featuring larger vessels; a 15-percentage point increase over 2025. Mercury also claimed 50% outboard share at the Convention Center and over 60% across the entire show, rising nearly three percentage points from last year.

Retail sales from premium brands Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, and Navan were flat versus a strong 2025 show, driven by excitement for new releases and Miami debuts. The Sea Ray SLX 360 continued to garner critical praise following its CES launch, while the Navan T30 made a splash after its introduction at the Dusseldorf Boat Show.

Product Launches in Miami:

Brunswick hosted several media events to launch all-new, groundbreaking products, including: Boston Whaler 290 and 330 Outrage models equipped with WhalerStep™ Hull Technology engineered to minimize bow rise, enhance turning agility, and deliver unmatched smoothness in challenging waters. Simrad NSO 4 and B&G Zeus SRX multi-function displays which complete the Simrad and B&G line-ups of class-leading displays featuring the unique NEON Android-based operating system for unmatched ease of use. Mercury Marine unveiled a suite of advanced control and performance technologies, including its new premier joystick, keyless start system, Boost mid-range performance enhancement, and Racing DTS Performance Pedal.



Industry Recognition:

Brunswick’s brands and talented teams were also recognized and rewarded with a remarkable 11 accolades during the show including:

Two Innovation Awards: Lowrance ActiveTarget 2XL and Mercury Boost.

Three Consumer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards: Boston Whaler, Crestliner, and Lund.

Six Neptune Awards for Marine Marketing Excellence.

“As one of the premier, early-season marine industry events, Miami is an important early-season indicator of OEM, dealer, and consumer sentiment and also serves as an opportunity to strengthen strategic partnerships, launch groundbreaking new products, earn well-deserved recognition, and elevate our brands,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Although we are very early in the year and in advance of the main selling season, overall retail sales continue to trend positive.”

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com

Lee Gordon — Chief Communications Officer M: (904) 860-8848 | O: (847) 735-4003