Freedom Boat Club Expands Its Presence in Spain with its Newest Location in Aguadulce

AGUADULCE, Spain – March 11, 2026 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the opening of its newest location in Aguadulce, Spain. This latest expansion strengthens the Club’s presence along the Costa de Almería and furthers its mission to make boating more accessible throughout the Mediterranean.

The new location follows the successful launch of Freedom Boat Club’s operations in Almerimar in 2024 and is part of a strategic plan of progressive growth within the province of Almería. The location will operate under Freedom Boat Club Almería, owned by franchise partner Serafin Canton. The Aguadulce location is now open and serving members.

“Aguadulce represents a dynamic and complementary boating destination,” said Arturo Gutiérrez, General Manager, Freedom Boat Club EMEA. “Southern Spain continues to be an important growth market for us, and this expansion reflects strong consumer demand for flexible, premium boating experiences. We are excited to further establish the Freedom Boat Club brand in Andalusia.”

Aguadulce, located near the city of Almería, offers excellent access and a well-established local and tourist customer base. The initial fleet at this location includes two highly versatile models, the Quicksilver 605 Open and Quicksilver 605 Sundeck, selected for their safety, comfort, and ease of handling, ideal for family outings and leisure cruising.

“Following the strong reception of our Almerimar location, expanding into Aguadulce was a natural next step,” said Serafin Canton, Owner of Freedom Boat Club Almería. “These marinas enable us to serve a broader member base and offer diverse boating environments from vibrant urban access points to extraordinary natural landscapes. We are seeing growing interest in our subscription-based boating model, and this expansion positions us well for continued growth.”

With this addition, Freedom Boat Club continues its strategic global expansion and advancing its leadership in the shared-access boating market, now with more than 440 locations worldwide delivering premium and remarkable experiences to its members.