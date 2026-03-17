B&G® Celebrates 70 Years of Sailing Innovation

Southampton, UK (March 17, 2026) – B&G®, the world’s leading sailing electronics manufacturer, proudly marks its 70th anniversary – celebrating seven decades of breakthrough technology that has empowered sailors to navigate farther, race smarter, and push the boundaries of what’s possible on the water. Since 1956, B&G has pioneered advancements that continue to shape modern sailing.

“Celebrating 70 years is a truly momentous occasion for B&G, one that speaks to the passion, ingenuity, and relentless pursuit of innovation that have defined this brand,” said Yasser Nafei, President, Electronic Solutions for Navico Group. “For seven decades, sailors around the world have trusted B&G to guide them across oceans, fuel their ambitions, and elevate their performance on the water. This anniversary is not only a tribute to our extraordinary heritage, but also a powerful reminder of the role B&G continues to play in shaping the future of sailing technology. We are incredibly proud of the legacy behind us and energized by the possibilities still ahead.”

The anniversary year officially commenced on March 5 in Southampton, UK, where employees gathered to reflect on the brand’s legacy and its next era of innovation. An event was held at the iconic Island Sailing Club in Cowes, Isle of Wight, bringing together around 100 guests including Navico Group leadership, Southampton-based staff, valued customers, members of the Gatehouse family (Brookes & Gatehouse is where the brand name comes from) plus a lineup of prestigious guest speakers.

The afternoon offered a compelling look back at seven decades of B&G innovation, highlighting the brand’s evolution, breakthrough technologies, and defining moments across each era. These reflections were brought to life with contributions from high-profile sailors who shared personal stories and insights from their time on the water using B&G equipment. Among them were Dame Ellen MacArthur, Dee Caffari, Pip Hare, Sailing Florence, and more, each adding energy, authenticity, and inspiration to the celebration

Adding to the significance of the anniversary year, B&G began 2026 with the launch of the Nemesis® 7-inch & Zeus® SRX chartplotter – a breakthrough in sailing navigation. The Zeus SRX elevates the B&G premium offering with an ultra-refined, glass-to-edge display crafted specifically for the world’s most commanding sailing yachts. Powered by the latest NEON™ operating system, Zeus SRX delivers unmatched responsiveness, intelligent system integration, and the most intuitive user experience ever offered on a B&G display. The launch sets a new benchmark for high-end vessel navigation and underscores B&G’s continued leadership in advanced marine electronics.

Throughout 2026, B&G will introduce a series of anniversary initiatives, including:

A limited-edition 70th anniversary logo

A new brand video celebrating B&G’s heritage, innovations, and the people behind its success

Social content featuring testimonials from B&G Ambassadors and customers reflecting on the last 70 years with B&G

As B&G celebrates 70 years, it remains committed to leading the next era of sailing technology. The brand’s dedication to innovation, reflected in milestone launches like Zeus SRX, continues to shape the future of sailing, supporting the sailors who rely on B&G to perform at the highest level.

For more information on B&G and its cutting-edge sailing innovation spanning 70 years, please visit https://www.bandg.com/.

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About B&G

B&G®, part of Navico Group, is the world’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, helping sailors to sail further, faster and safer since 1955. B&G is an official partner of premier global sailing events, including The Ocean Race, SailGP and features a product portfolio dedicated to enabling sailors to be the best they can be, including B&G Zeus™, Vulcan™, Triton™ and the award-winning Nemesis™ among others. More information is available at www.bandg.com.

About Navico Group

A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Navico Group is the world’s leading supplier of integrated systems and products to industries ranging from marine to recreational vehicles and beyond. The Navico Group portfolio is comprised of industry-leading brands in power management, digital control & monitoring, networked devices, and marine electronics. Some of the many brands that make up Navico Group include: Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-Map, CZone, Lenco, Lowrance, Marinco, Mastervolt, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale.