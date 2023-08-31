Brunswick Corporation Surpasses 10,000 Ripl Members Cultivating an Active Digital Community for Boaters to Connect

METTAWA, Ill – August 31, 2023 – Brunswick Corporation’s digital community platform, Ripl, today announced that it has surpassed 10,000 members. The platform, which launched in late 2020, is designed to create an open forum for new and experienced boaters to connect, consume boating content through Brunswick’s brand influencers and partners, share their thoughts with the industry’s leading research & development teams, and have opportunities to win exclusive member experiences and product giveaways.

“We initially launched Ripl as an opportunity to create a direct connection point between Brunswick’s portfolio of 60+ marine brands and the consumer, and we’re ecstatic that the platform has been so well-received to surpass 10,000 members in a short timeframe,” said Lauren Beckstedt, Chief Marketing Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “As part of Brunswick’s overall Next Wave strategy, we’re focused on increasing on-water participation among diverse audiences and the next generation, and through Ripl, we’ve been able to better identify what is important to our target audiences, and tailor our strategies, product development and future campaigns based on direct insights from the Ripl community.”

In support of Brunswick’s Next Wave strategy, Ripl is focused on engaging the next generation of boaters. Currently, 24 percent of Ripl members are women and 44 percent of members fall within the ages of 35 to 54 – a testament of the Ripl community and how the platform is working to attract more diverse audiences and first-time boaters. Additionally, more than 50 percent of the Ripl community is comprised of boat owners and boat club members, but it is not a requirement to join as the community welcomes all.

Over the past three years Ripl is proud to have developed a series of experiences and curated content for its members. Trip giveaways are a way for Ripl to connect directly with their members in a really unique way and they are always to locations with a unique boating-centric culture or to a boating-related event. Recent trip giveaways have included:

Weekend trip to Lake St Clair, Michigan to go fishing with Bassmaster Classic Winner, Jeff Gustafson – in partnership with Lund Boats.

Weekend trip to experience a summer in Chicago watching the Fireworks from the water – in partnership with Freedom Boat Club.

Weekend Trip to see Rodney Atkins perform on the water in Orange Beach, Alabama – in partnership with Lowe Boats.

Ripl is also thrilled to partner with professionals and hobby-ists alike to share their experiences on the water. Recent contributors on the Ripl Hub include…

Brian Latimer, Professional Bass Angler has contributed content on tips for fishing in unknown waters, catching your first bass , how to know which line size to use and bait box favorites.

Jenny Anderson, @Girlof10000Lakes on Instagram is a recent contributor and is in the process of sharing a series on Fishing with Kids.

Ginny Yurich, @1000HoursOutside on Instagram recently did a podcast with Cecil Cohn, President of Freedom Boat Club which was sponsored by Ripl. You can also expect to see contributions from them on the Ripl Hub.

“It’s truly been an incredible experience to build a strong foundation for this community who share a passion for the on-water lifestyle,” continued Beckstedt. “We look forward to building on our positive momentum and continuing to provide content and experiences that benefit our members.”

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing and MerCruiser. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Engine Parts & Accessories, BLA and Land ‘N’ Sea. Our Navico Group and its industry-leading technology brands consist of Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our Boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. In addition, our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 19,000 employees operating in 27 countries. In 2022, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.