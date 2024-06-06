Brunswick Corporation named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 from Newsweek Magazine

METTAWA, Ill. , June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest recreational marine technology company, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing from Newsweek Magazine. The award honors companies that have integrated initiatives promoting mental health to their global workforce and updated workplace polices to prioritize the mental well-being of their employees.

This is the third Newsweek award for Brunswick in 2024, after being named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in January and one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America this spring.

“Our global workforce values mental wellbeing, and we have taken several steps to make sure we are meeting the care and needs of our employees,” said Jill Wrobel, Brunswick Corporation chief human resources officer. “We are delighted to be honored by Newsweek as we take great pride in creating an employee experience that focuses on excellent benefits, wellness programs, and growth opportunities within our Company.”

Some of Brunswick’s initiatives to promote mental wellbeing include its Be Your Best Program, which offers resources to support wellbeing through the Virgin Pulse digital platform, a free Employee Assistance Program that provides counseling and referral services for all employees, and partnerships with Health Advocate, Lyra, and UnitedHealthcare to provide resources, access to a broad network of mental health providers, and online mental health learning. Also, Brunswick’s All Blue Planet aims to share the healing power of water to everyone by educating about the refreshing benefits of water, protecting our water ecosystem and increasing access to water through direct efforts and community partnerships.

The ranking is based on an assessment of public data, feedback from HR executives at companies with more than 1,000 employees and an anonymized panel of HR professionals to identify employee-satisfaction drivers, and large-scale confidential online surveys of more than 250,000 employees working for U.S. companies. The latter provided more than 1.5 million company reviews collected in 2022 and 2023.

This latest recognition further establishes Brunswick as a trusted global organization with a strong culture that successfully attracts and retains top talent including awards from Forbes as America’s Best Large Employers, Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplace for Diversity Award, and a number of global awards dedicated to Brunswick’s commitment to being a top employer of choice.

You can see the full list of honorees here: America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing 2024 - Newsweek Rankings - Newsweek

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.

