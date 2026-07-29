Brunswick Earns Two ExSys Awards for CES 2026 Exhibit, Capping Most Awarded CES in Company History

Latest honors from the ExSys Awards add to a record-setting year for Brunswick's CES exhibit, which earned recognition for innovation, storytelling and immersive technology experiences.

METTAWA, Ill. (July 29, 2026) – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology, today announced that its CES 2026 exhibit earned two ExSys Awards from The Experiential Design Authority (TEDA) and Exhibit City News, recognizing excellence in experiential exhibit design and execution. The honors further cement CES 2026 as the most awarded Consumer Electronics Show presence in Brunswick's history.

Brunswick received a Gold Award for Best XL Island Exhibit and a Silver Award for Best Design Concept for its immersive CES exhibit, which showcased the future of boating through autonomy, connectivity, electrification and advanced marine technologies.

Brunswick's CES 2026 exhibit brought the future of boating to life through immersive storytelling, interactive simulators and connected marine technologies. Designed as a "calm, ambient escape" from the show's visual intensity, the experience featured global debuts including the Sea Ray SLX 360 and NAVAN C30, a 200-degree AI co-pilot simulator, transparent LED displays visualizing smart energy flow across vessels, and a Fliteboard eFoil simulator that allowed visitors to virtually fly above the water.

According to one ExSys Awards judge, the exhibit "commanded attention at CES not through excess but through a single dominant idea made physical at a grand scale, with simulators, real vessels and data-driven systems all reinforcing one unified message." The exhibit demonstrated how Brunswick is leveraging autonomy, connectivity, electrification and intelligence to shape the future of marine recreation.

"These awards are a reflection of the incredible collaboration across Brunswick's businesses, brands and partners," said Dave Foulkes, chief executive officer of Brunswick Corporation. "At CES, we set out to show the world how technology is transforming life on the water through autonomy, connectivity, electrification and intelligence. The recognition we've received throughout the year demonstrates the power of that vision and the strength of our integrated portfolio."

The two ExSys Awards add to an impressive list of honors earned by Brunswick's CES 2026 exhibit and related communications efforts. Earlier this year, Brunswick received a Gold BOSS (Best of Show Stand) Award, placing fourth overall among all CES exhibitors and ranking among the show's top experiential exhibits. Judges recognized Brunswick's combination of on-water immersion, interactive simulators and large-scale video storytelling that showcased marine innovation in a compelling and accessible way.

The exhibit was also recognized by Event Marketer as one of the year's best CES booth experiences and earned a Gold dotCOMM Award for excellence in live event communications and engagement surrounding Brunswick's CES presence.

"CES has become one of the most important platforms for demonstrating why Brunswick is not only a marine company, but a technology company shaping the future of recreation," said Foulkes. "These awards reinforce that our innovations resonate well beyond the marine industry and continue to attract recognition from some of the most respected organizations in technology, marketing and experiential design."

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.