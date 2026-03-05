Brunswick Corporation Announces Winners of Fifth Annual Employee Sustainability Leadership Awards

METTAWA, Ill. (March 5, 2026) – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, announced its 2025 Sustainability Leadership Award winners, recognizing outstanding environmental contributions across its global operations.

In its fifth year, the awards included 15 nominations from 11 facilities across seven countries, with projects focused on:

Increased recycling and progress toward zero waste to landfill

Electricity reduction and energy efficiency projects

Logistics optimization

Reduction and circularity of raw materials

Award winners were selected by a panel of internal judges with sustainability expertise. Criteria for selection included the complexity of the project, uniqueness in addressing an issue, the environmental impact of the project (relative to project or facility) and alignment with Brunswick’s sustainability goals.

Brunswick’s 2025 Sustainability Leadership Award Winners are:

Fond du Lac Facilities Engineering, Mercury Marine

The Fond du Lac Facilities Engineering team was recognized for a major energy efficiency upgrade at Plant 98 Foundry. The team installed a waste heat recovery ventilation system that captures warm air from above production furnaces and redistributes it to other areas in the plant to avoid the need for traditional heating. This improvement reduced natural gas demand and associated carbon emissions while delivering financial savings. The Fond du Lac team member recognized for leading this project is Brian Malchow.

Lund Boats, Brunswick Boat Group

Lund Boats was honored for its woodfree decking initiative, replacing plywood with a recycled composite material designed to last the full lifetime of the boat. The composite was implemented across the Lund lineup in the Explorer, Rebel, Fury, and Adventure models.

This transition reduces warranty and ownership costs, improves customer satisfaction, and eliminates plywood waste. The recycled composite also repurposes the equivalent of 3.7 million water bottles per year.

Team members recognized for this project included Nic Pederson, Bill Witt, Dan Anonen, Rory Wiebe, Isaiah Bauck, and Marty Benke.

Pelican Project Team, Mercury Marine and Navico Group

A cross-functional team representing Mercury Marine and Navico Group was recognized for advancing Design for Sustainability (DfS) within Brunswick’s formal product development process. Pelican, a sensor program in which Mercury sources hardware from Navico, served as the pilot for integrating sustainability tools such as:

Life cycle analysis (LCA)

Circularity assessment

End-of-life planning

Packaging optimization

Based on insights from the product LCA, the team redesigned packaging to be as compact as possible, reducing packaging materials, optimizing pallet space and improving logistics. which reduced the carbon footprint from an estimated 15.25 kg CO₂e per unit to 4.5 kg CO₂e.

Team members recognized for this initiative include Nancy Dobrodolski, Nayeli Petrikowski, Andres Perdomo, and Amelia Bone

“Each year, our Sustainability Leadership Awards highlight the ingenuity and commitment of our global teams, and 2025 was no exception,” said Jennifer Koenig, Brunswick Chief Sustainability Officer. “This year’s nominations showcased meaningful progress in energy efficiency, material reduction, use of circular materials, and logistics optimization. These initiatives demonstrate how our employees are embedding sustainability into daily operations in ways that reduce environmental impact, strengthen our business, and create long-term value. The work of this year’s winners reflects the power of practical, scalable solutions that can be replicated across our organization.”

Monetary donations will be made to three nonprofit organizations chosen by each team in recognition of their accomplishments.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has 17,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World’s Best Employer and as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.