Vittorio Bichucher Appointed President of Venture Boat Group, Continues Leadership at NAVAN

METTAWA, Ill. – March X, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today named Vittorio Bichucher president of its Venture Boat Group division effective immediately. In addition to his new responsibilities, Bichucher will also continue his role as General Manager of the NAVAN brand, reinforcing his trusted leadership across multiple fronts within Brunswick’s global marine portfolio.

In this expanded capacity, Bichucher will oversee the strategic direction, business performance, and operational excellence of the Venture Boat Group, which includes Bayliner, Trophy, Quicksilver, Uttern and Heyday brands, serving key markets in North America, Europe, and Australia. His proven expertise and vision will be instrumental in accelerating growth, driving product innovation, and enhancing customer experience across the division.

Bichucher succeeds Jerry Newton, who has served as President of Venture Boat Group since 2024. Newton transitioned to a new role as Vice President of Operations for Boston Whaler, where his operational leadership and marine industry experience will be critical in supporting Boston Whaler’s ongoing success.

“Boating is both my profession and my passion,” said Bichucher. “The opportunity to lead Venture Boat Group, while continuing to guide NAVAN, is a tremendous honor. I am excited to work with our outstanding teams around the world to build on our momentum, deliver on our promises to customers, and shape the next chapter of growth for our remarkable brands.”

Bichucher joined Brunswick in May 2024 and holds a Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering degree from the University of Michigan as well as spending almost a decade at McKinsey & Company where he was an Associate Partner. Since joining Brunswick, Bichucher has worked with Boat Group leadership to develop a strategy that enhances the division’s long-term profitability and growth based on a deep understanding of consumer and dealers’ trends. His impact has been felt company-wide, exemplified by his stewardship of NAVAN, now recognized as the fastest-growing brand at retail within Boat Group.

Supporting Bichucher will be John Barbier, Boat Group’s Director of Design, who will take on an expanded role, adding Venture Group product strategy to his current design responsibilities. Additionally, Jeremy Zwick has been hired as Director of Channel Sales for Venture Boat Group, further solidifying the leadership team.

“Venture Boat Group is a vital part of Boat Group, serving as an entry point to boating for younger audiences and home to some of the world’s most recognized brands,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Boat Group president. “I look forward to this next chapter as it brings together a dynamic leadership team with the capability and focus to make Venture Boat Group a growth laneway for Brunswick.”