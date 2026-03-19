Roblox developer Voldex Partners with Brunswick Boat Group to Launch First-Ever Boating Experience in Driving Empire’s “Big Splash” Update

METTAWA, Ill. – March 19, 2026 – Ahead of the summer 2026 boating season, leading Roblox developer Voldex has partnered with Brunswick Corporation, the world’s largest marine technology company and home to more than 60 recreational marine brands, to introduce the first-ever boating experience in the top Roblox racing game, Driving Empire.

Beginning March 20, players can unlock and pilot boats from the Brunswick Boat Group portfolio, including the Boston Whaler® 170 Montauk® and Boston Whaler® 420 Outrage, the Bayliner® VR6 Bowrider and the Heyday WT Surf. Additional vessels from Brunswick’s portfolio will be released throughout the year, giving players ongoing opportunities to experience the excitement of being at the helm across a variety of boat types.

“Driving Empire has become a must-play destination for automotive enthusiasts on Roblox, and we’re excited to expand the experience onto the water in partnership with the world’s leading marine manufacturer,” said Stephen Wanigesekera, Senior Licensing Manager, Voldex. “This collaboration introduces a completely new dimension of gameplay while bringing authentic boating experiences to millions of players.”

“Our mission is to increase access to boating and grow participation in the on-water lifestyle,” said Jamie Evans, Vice President of Marketing, Brunswick Boat Group. “Partnering with Voldex allows us to introduce our award-winning brands to Roblox’s large and highly engaged enthusiast audience in a fun, immersive way. This collaboration not only brings boating to a new generation but also creates a year-round, interactive presence for our brands within Driving Empire.”

Players can experience the new boating content exclusively in Driving Empire on Roblox starting March 20. For more information about Brunswick and its portfolio of industry-leading brands, visit brunswick.com.