Brunswick Corporation Named to Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

METTAWA, Ill. – April 1, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology, has been named to Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for the fourth consecutive year. Of the thousands of companies considered for this recognition, only 700 earned this honor, with Brunswick ranking among the top companies within the Manufacturing and Industrial Equipment category. The award recognizes companies across three key public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

"We're honored to be named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for the fourth year in a row," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. "Our commitment to 'Next Never Rests' drives us to continually uphold integrity, transparency, and excellence in everything we do."

The ranking was developed by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, which conducted a comprehensive analysis leveraging a nationwide survey of U.S. residents and an extensive social listening analysis of online mentions. Companies were evaluated based on a weighted methodology combining direct survey feedback and broader public discourse across three dimensions of trust.

Recently, Brunswick has been recognized with several national awards highlighting the company's commitment to employee and customer satisfaction, including being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2026, named to Newsweek’s 2026 America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women list, and the Forbes 2025 America’s Best Employer for Company Culture list.

To learn more about Brunswick's culture, visit brunswick.com/our-company, and to view the entire 2026 list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies, visit Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com