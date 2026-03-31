Two Brunswick Leaders Named to Boating Industry's 2026 40 Under 40 List

METTAWA, Ill. – March 31, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in marine technology, today announced that two of its emerging leaders, Vittorio Bichucher, President of Venture Boat Group and General Manager of NAVAN Boats, and Carly Warren, Director of Member Services at Freedom Boat Club of Boston and Cape Cod, have been named to Boating Industry Magazine's 2026 40 Under 40 list. The honorees are featured in the March 2026 issue of Boating Industry.

Each year, Boating Industry selects 40 outstanding young professionals from hundreds of nominations across all segments of the recreational boating industry, recognizing those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and a commitment to advancing the sport of boating.

"We are incredibly proud of Vittorio and Carly for earning this prestigious recognition," said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. "Their talent, drive, and dedication to our customers and the broader marine industry embody the spirit of innovation that defines Brunswick's Next Never Rests™ mentality. We are fortunate to have leaders of their caliber helping to shape the future of boating."

Bichucher currently serves as President of Venture Boat Group overseeing the Bayliner, Trophy, Quicksilver, Uttern, and Heyday brands across North America, Europe, and Australia, while also serving as General Manager of NAVAN Boats. He began his career as a Naval Architect and Mechanical Engineer at INACE Yachts Shipyard in Fortaleza, Brazil, and went on to spend nearly a decade as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company before joining Brunswick in 2024. Under his leadership, NAVAN has become the fastest-growing brand at retail within Brunswick's Boat Group.

"Being named to Boating Industry's 40 Under 40 is humbling, and I am incredibly grateful," said Bichucher. "Boating is my lifelong passion, and I’m thankful for Brunswick for providing the perfect platform to turn that passion into meaningful impact. More importantly, our outstanding teams and dealers at NAVAN and Venture Boat Group inspire me every day, and I look forward to everything we will build together."

Warren joined Freedom Boat Club four years ago and has quickly distinguished herself as a leader in member experience and operational excellence. Most recently, she was honored as the leading contributor out of 300 team members at Freedom Boat Club's global conference. Prior to her career in the marine industry, Warren spent a decade with the NFL’s New York Giants, where she served as a senior leader in the organization's suites and premium services division.

"Being named to Boating Industry's 40 Under 40 is an incredible honor, and I am so thankful for this recognition," said Warren. "The marine industry has welcomed me with open arms, and I wake up every day excited about the work we are doing at Freedom Boat Club to grow participation in boating and deliver exceptional experiences to our members. This is a team award as much as it is a personal one."

To view the full 2026 Boating Industry 40 Under 40 list, visit boatingindustry.com.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 15,000 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick was named America's Most Trusted Companies by Forbes Magazine in addition to winning more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.