Freedom Boat Club Celebrates Franchise Network Excellence at 2026 Freedom Forum

TAMPA, Fla. – March 25, 2026 – Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), recently hosted its 2026 Freedom Forum annual franchise conference in Tampa, Florida. This year’s event marked a significant milestone for the franchise network bringing together franchise partners from across the globe to celebrate a year of exceptional growth and performance.

“The 2026 Freedom Forum represents everything we stand for as a franchise organization – innovation, community, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional on-water experiences,” said Scott Ward, Vice President, Freedom Franchise Systems. “Hosting the event in Tampa and expanding our scale reflects the momentum we’ve built across our global network. Our franchise partners continue to raise the bar every year, and we couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved with our support.”

A New Benchmark for the Freedom Forum

Set against the scenic backdrop of Tampa Bay, the 2026 Freedom Forum brought together franchise owners, industry partners, and leadership teams for multiple days of education, networking, and celebration. The Tampa Marriott Waterside served as the perfect venue to showcase the scope and scale of Freedom Boat Club’s global franchise network, providing direct waterfront access that made this year’s on-water component the most immersive in conference history.

Highlights from the 2026 Freedom Forum included:

The largest on-water boat showcase in Freedom Forum history, with an expanded fleet of boats from premier brands available for hands-on testing directly from the Forum

A robust partner and vendor expo connecting franchisees with top-tier products and services, from advanced marine electronics to cutting-edge membership management tools

Expanded “Freedom University” programming offering franchisees interactive and peer-led education sessions on operations, marketing and sales, member experience, business development and service

Networking sessions designed to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing across Freedom’s growing global network

Honoring Franchise Excellence: The 2026 Freedom Forum Award Recipients

The conference culminated with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding franchise partners for their performance during the 2025 season. The following franchisees and team members were honored:

Franchise of the Year

North American Franchise of the Year: FBC of Lake Norman and Lake Wylie

FBC of Lake Norman and Lake Wylie International Franchise of the Year: FBC of Murcia

Individual & Operational Awards

Rookie Franchise of the Year: FBC of NH Lakes Region

FBC of NH Lakes Region Membership Executive of the Year: Bill Edinger, FBC of Northeast Florida

Bill Edinger, FBC of Northeast Florida President’s Award: Tracy Ottenbreit and Shawn Ottenbreit

Tracy Ottenbreit and Shawn Ottenbreit Freedom Cares Award: Kevin Seelig, FBC of Northeast Florida

Kevin Seelig, FBC of Northeast Florida Marketer of the Year: Tracy Coughlin, FBC of Maine

Tracy Coughlin, FBC of Maine Trendsetter of the Year: Mariah Lawrence and Tracy Ottenbreit

Mariah Lawrence and Tracy Ottenbreit Tech Partner of the Year: Carly Warren, FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod

Carly Warren, FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod Guardian of Reciprocity: FBC of the Gulf Coast

FBC of the Gulf Coast BoatClass Champion of the Year: Steven Dobreff, FBC of Lake St. Clair

Steven Dobreff, FBC of Lake St. Clair Golden Wrench Award: Adam Riley, FBC of Lake George

Growth & Expansion Awards

Top Revenue Growth: FBC of the Poconos & FBC of Lake Murray, SC – recognized for the second consecutive year

FBC of the Poconos & FBC of Lake Murray, SC – recognized for the second consecutive year Top Territory Expansion: FBC of the Grand Strand, FBC of Southport NC, FBC of Ocean Isle Beach, and FBC of Grand Dunes – led by Chris Speckman

Sales Recognition

Sales Platinum Club:

FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod

FBC of Seattle and Greater Puget Sound

FBC of Delaware and South Jersey

FBC of Northeast Florida<

FBC of the Gulf Coast

Sales Gold Executives:

Bill Edinger, FBC of Northeast Florida

Tim Foley, FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod

Matt Paolo, FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod

Jane Osborne, FBC of the Space & Treasure Coasts

Thomas Cutura, FBC of Ohio

Pacesetter Club Award

FBC of Channel Islands

FBC of Wilmington

FBC of Tennessee

FBC of Ohio

FBC of Ocean and Monmouth County, NJ

Excellence Awards

Excellence in Member Satisfaction – Top Coastal Club: FBC of Clear Lake, TX

FBC of Clear Lake, TX Excellence in Member Satisfaction – Top Lake/River Club: FBC of Lake George

FBC of Lake George Excellence in Fleet Cleanliness – Top Coastal Location: Provincetown – FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod

Provincetown – FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod Excellence in Fleet Cleanliness – Top Lake/River Location: Louisville Landing Marina Fort Loudon – FBC of Tennessee

Louisville Landing Marina Fort Loudon – FBC of Tennessee Excellence in Dock Staff – Top Coastal Location: Charlestown – FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod

Charlestown – FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod Excellence in Dock Staff – Top Lake/River Location: Dunham’s Bay – FBC of Lake George

Dunham’s Bay – FBC of Lake George Excellence in Reciprocal Experience – Top Club: FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod

FBC of Greater Boston and Cape Cod Excellence in Fleet Availability – Top Club: FBC of Newburyport, MA

“Year after year, our franchise partners demonstrate what it truly means to be part of the Freedom Boat Club family,” said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club. “The enthusiasm and excellence on display at the 2026 Freedom Forum is a testament to the strength of our network and the bright future ahead for the entire Freedom Boat Club community.”