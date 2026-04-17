Freedom Boat Club Acquires Greater Boston & Cape Cod Franchise Strengthening Its Northeast Presence

VENICE, Fla., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the world’s largest boat club and a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) business, today announced it has acquired the Freedom Boat Club of Greater Boston & Cape Cod franchise operations, the largest current franchise in the Freedom network.

The acquisition includes 21 locations across Greater Boston, Cape Cod and surrounding areas, further expanding Freedom’s growing corporate club portfolio in the Northeast. The transaction also includes a Maintenance Operations Center and Dealership anchored by a 7,200-square-foot facility, strengthening Freedom’s regional maintenance and fleet resale capabilities to support continued growth.

The Greater Boston and Cape Cod operation was founded and grown under the leadership of Matt Carrick and Matt O’Connor, who built one of the most successful operations in the Freedom franchise network. The club is recognized for consistent membership growth and satisfaction, strong operational performance, and a commitment to delivering a premium boating experience.

"This acquisition is an exciting step for Freedom Boat Club in the Northeast, and a natural fit for our growth strategy," said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club. "We're acquiring a thriving club with a long runway for growth in a premier market, a state-of-the-art Maintenance Operations Center we can leverage across our Northeast operations, and a high-performing boat dealership to diversify and advance our fleet resale capabilities. Matt Carrick and Matt O'Connor have built an outstanding operation with a proven track record and a talented team of future leaders. We're looking forward to building upon that foundation as we continue to scale the world’s largest boat club.”

Following the acquisition, Matt O'Connor and Matt Carrick will remain Freedom Boat Club franchisees, continuing to operate their club locations in Ocean and Monmouth County, NJ, and remaining actively involved in the ownership group running Freedom Boat Club of Ohio and Freedom Boat Club of Pittsburgh.

“We are proud of what we built in Greater Boston and Cape Cod, and we’re excited for what lies ahead under Freedom’s corporate leadership,” said Carrick. “Our members are in great hands, and we are excited to remain active franchise owners in other markets across Freedom Boat Club’s global network.”

To learn more about Freedom Boat Club, visit freedomboatclub.com.

About Freedom Boat Club

Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 440 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.

Michelle Voss — Director of Public Relations E: michelle.voss@brunswick.com M: (904) 955-0818