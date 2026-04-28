Brunswick Recognizes Global Facilities for Exceptional Safety Achievements

METTAWA, Ill. – April 28, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the largest marine technology company in the world, today announced the recipients of its 2026 awards for exceptional safety performance across its global operating locations. Brunswick is also recognizing 99 Freedom Boat Club locations for outstanding safety results. These honors underscore Brunswick’s unwavering commitment to a strong safety culture and celebrate the employees and teams whose daily focus helps keep our workplaces safe and healthy.

“Safety is our top priority at work and in our communities,” said David Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation Chairman and CEO. “We empower every employee to actively protect their own safety and the safety of their colleagues and others by strictly following safety procedures, identifying opportunities for further safety enhancements, and fostering a team culture built on vigilance and discipline. This commitment not only protects our teams but also strengthens our communities and sets the standard for safety across our industry.”

All Brunswick manufacturing, engineering, and distribution facilities worldwide are eligible for recognition of their safety performance, through: Brunswick Safety Leadership Awards, Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Awards, and Brunswick Distinguished Safety Awards.

Brunswick is recognizing five operating facilities with the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for exceptional safety performance, and each location will receive $2,500 or $10,000 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The five facilities earning the Brunswick Safety Leadership Award for 2026 are:

Clarkston, Washington (Thunder Jet Boats)

Cloud, Florida (Mercury Marine, Plant 7)

Ensenada, Mexico (Navico Group)

Dandenong, Australia (Mercury Marine, Plant 25)

Dandridge, Tennessee (Sea Ray Boats)

Additionally, 18 facilities earned the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Award, an honor recognizing operations whose safety metrics consistently rank among the highest in Brunswick safety excellence over multiple years. Each of these facilities will receive $500 to $1,500 to donate to a local charity of its choice.

The 18 facilities earning the Brunswick Sustained Safety Performance Awards are:

Merritt Island, Florida (Brunswick Integrated Manufacturing Center / Sea Ray)

Stuart, Florida (Lenco Marine, Navico Group)

Reynosa, Mexico (Brunswick Venture Boat Group)

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin (Navico Group)

Juarez, Mexico (ACME, Navico Group)

New York Mills, Minnesota (Lund/Crestliner Boats)

Bangor, Northern Ireland (Whale Marine, Navico Group)

Fort Wayne, Indiana (Harris Boats)

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine, Plant 4)

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine, Plant 12)

Milton, Ontario (Mercury Marine, Plant 20)

Juarez, Mexico (Mercury Marine, Plant 22)

Oshkosh, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine, Plant 33)

Suzhou, China (Mercury Marine, Plant 58)

Langley, Canada (Mercury Marine, Plant 89)

Palhoça, Brazil (Mercury Marine Distribution Center)

Suzhou, China (Brunswick Trading (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.)

Willmar, Minnesota (Lund/Crestliner Boats)

Brunswick is also recognizing the following 13 facilities with Distinguished Safety Awards for 2025 performance:

Takanini, New Zealand (Rayglass Boats)

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (Mercury Marine, Plant 98)

Vonore, Tennessee (Sea Ray Boats)

Steinbach, Manitoba (Lund/Crestliner Boats)

Sparks, Nevada (Navico Group)

Kansas City, Missouri (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Eagan, Minnesota (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Kent, Washington (Land N’ Sea Distribution Center)

Heerenveen, Netherlands (Lankhorst Taselaar)

Brisbane, Australia (BLA Distribution)

Suwanee, Georgia (Mercury Marine, Plant 73)

Panama City, Florida (mercury Marine, Plant 37)

Lowell, Michigan (Navico Group)

In all, 61 Brunswick facilities did not incur any lost-time incidents in 2025. The Brunswick Safety Leadership Award recipients are selected by Brunswick senior management. The separate Sustained Performance Awards and Distinguished Safety Awards are determined by the achievement of specific safety performance objectives, which include incident rates and other metrics.

This year for the first time Freedom Boat Club locations are being recognized as part of the program. The six Freedom Boat Club locations that make up the Southeast Inland US Region are being recognized with the first ever Freedom Boat Club Safety Leadership Awards. Each of these facilities will receive $500 to donate to a local charity of its choice. The six club locations include:

Freedom Boat Club - Aqualand Marina

Freedom Boat Club – Bald Ridge

Freedom Boat Club – Clemson Marina

Freedom Boat Club – Clarks Hill

Freedom Boat Club – Holiday Marina

Freedom Boat Club – Gainesville Marina

Finally, an additional 93 Freedom locations that did not have any recordable injuries (injuries requiring medical treatment beyond first aid) are being recognized with a Freedom Distinguished Safety Award.

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital, and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick won more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.