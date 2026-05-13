BoatClass Expands to More Than 40 Locations Across North America for the 2026 Boating Season

Continued Expansion Underscores Brunswick’s Commitment to Boater Safety, Confidence and Growing the Sport

METTAWA, Ill. – May X, 2026 – BoatClass , a leader in certified on-water boater training and a business within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced its expansion to more than 40 locations across North America for the 2026 boating season, deepening its continued partnership with Freedom Boat Club and broadening access to world-class boating education.

“At Brunswick, safety is at the heart of everything we do, and BoatClass is one of the most powerful ways we bring that commitment to life,” said Rob Schuldt, who leads the BoatClass program. “Reaching more than 40 locations is a meaningful milestone, one that reflects the demand we’re seeing from boaters who want increased guidance before they get behind the helm. Whether someone is stepping aboard for the first time or returning to build new skills, BoatClass gives them the knowledge and confidence to enjoy the water safely.”

Since its launch in 2021, BoatClass has scaled quickly, advancing from a regional pilot into a nationally recognized training program. Building on the momentum of the 2025 season, BoatClass will launch at more than 40 Freedom Boat Club locations across the U.S. and Canada during the 2026 season. BoatClass combines engaging online virtual training with a comprehensive, three-hour on-water session led by a Certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain. Participants gain hands-on experience across essential boating skills, including throttle control, docking, crossing wakes, speed zone adjustments, and anchoring, using proven techniques perfected within the Freedom Boat Club’s award-winning training program. The curriculum is designed to meet boaters where they are, equipping newcomers and returning boaters alike with the skills and confidence to get the most out of every time on the water.

Exclusive Benefit for 2026 Graduates

As part of BoatClass’s continued partnership with Freedom Boat Club, graduates of the 2026 course will be eligible for a reduced initiation fee to join Freedom Boat Club, available within 30 days of program completion and applicable at the location where they graduated. The benefit is designed to create a clear path from education to on-water experience, helping new boaters stay engaged and active in the boating community.

“Expanding to more than 40 locations means that more boaters have access to the quality training they deserve,” continued Schuldt. “Our goal has always been to help people fall in love with boating the right way: safely, confidently, and with a great experience from day one. We’re proud of what this program has become, and we’re just getting started.”

The 2026 expansion reflects Brunswick’s broader strategic investment in boater safety and in the long-term health of recreational boating. By removing barriers to education and hands-on experience, BoatClass plays a critical role in growing participation in the sport while reinforcing the safety standards that make boating enjoyable for everyone on the water.

For more information on BoatClass and to find a location near you for the 2026 boating season, visit BoatClass.com.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that “Next Never Rests™”. Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers, and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser, and Flite. Brunswick’s comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution, and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land ‘N’ Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood, and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, and Quicksilver. Our service, digital, and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and a range of financing, insurance, and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. In 2025, Brunswick won more than 100 awards across the enterprise for the fourth straight year. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.