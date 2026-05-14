Boston Whaler and Salty Crew Launch Limited-Edition Apparel Collaboration for Spring ’26

EDGEWATER, Fla., May 14, 2026 — Boston Whaler, one of the world’s most trusted boat builders and a brand of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), and Salty Crew, the premier ocean-outdoor brand, today formally announced the launch of their highly anticipated partnership and apparel collection. The 18-piece capsule features an array of styles for men and women, anchored by Salty Crew’s signature Flagship Boatshorts and rounded out with UV sun-protection layers, windbreakers, graphic tees, and hats – all engineered for long days fishing hard.

Available for a limited time, the collection brings together two brands united by a shared devotion to life on the water. Born on the coast of Southern California and built by anglers, surfers, and divers, Salty Crew has grown into the premier core fishing brand for a new generation, creating product for people who appreciate that Gear Matters.

“Teaming up with Whaler lets us engage our shared community of serious anglers who demand the best — in their boats and in their gear,” said Jason Shelton, General Manager, Salty Crew. “It’s been awesome to see the early response from our retail partners. Buyers across the surf, tackle, and marine channels have leaned in, they recognize the heritage on both sides. Launching this capsule with the most iconic name in boating is a real honor.”

For Salty Crew founder Jared Lane, the project is one he’s envisioned since the beginning. “Boston Whaler has been at the top of my list from the moment we started Salty Crew,” said Lane. “Whaler is woven into the DNA of saltwater fishing, those boats are how a lot of us first fell in love with the ocean. To make this one official, we fully restored a 1983 Whaler Super Sport as part of the project. Bringing that boat back to life and putting it on the water alongside this capsule felt like the right way to honor what Whaler has meant to all of us.”

“This collaboration reflects how our brands approach licensing as a catalyst for long-term value,” said Nicole DaPra, Licensing Manager at Brunswick Corporation. “By pairing Boston Whaler’s iconic heritage with Salty Crew’s lifestyle credibility, we are reaching new audiences and retail environments in a way that supports portfolio growth and long-term brand equity. We’re thrilled to bring this collection to the passionate communities that both brands serve.”

The Boston Whaler x Salty Crew capsule will be available beginning May 14, 2026, at saltycrew.com and at the best surf, tackle, and marine specialty stores across North America.



About Boston Whaler

Boston Whaler is the world’s premier manufacturer of fiberglass powerboats, widely renowned for its legendary unsinkable hull design and unmatched on-water safety and performance. A subsidiary of Brunswick Corporation, Boston Whaler has been building boats that inspire confidence and adventure since 1958. From inshore fishing skiffs to offshore sport-fishing vessels, Boston Whaler boats are trusted by anglers, families, and water enthusiasts around the globe. To learn more, visit bostonwhaler.com.

About Salty Crew

Salty Crew is the premier ocean-outdoor lifestyle brand built by anglers, surfers, and divers who find refuge in the sea. Founded on Mission Bay in San Diego, Salty Crew designs product that performs when Gear Matters — premium boardshorts, sun-protection layers, technical outerwear, graphic tees, and headwear engineered for hard use and grounded in a youthful, ocean-driven aesthetic. From offshore tuna grounds to the inshore flats, Salty Crew is at home wherever the water takes you. Learn more at saltycrew.com.

Media Contacts

Salty Crew: Jason Shelton, General Manager: Jason.Shelton@Salty-Crew.com

Boston Whaler: Michelle Voss, Director of PR: Michelle.Voss@brunswick.com