Brunswick Corporation Honors Military Appreciation Month with Expanded Discounts and a Growing Veteran Community

America’s Marine Company highlights brand-wide savings, continued recognition as a top veteran employer, and initiatives to support its veteran employee population

METTAWA, Ill. – May 18, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest marine technology company, is marking Military Appreciation Month by highlighting its commitment to the men and women who serve and have served in the military. From exclusive savings across its industry-leading brands to a thriving internal veterans’ network, Brunswick is putting its values of service, integrity and performance to work for the military community on and off the water.

Exclusive Military Discounts Across Brunswick's Family of Brands

At Brunswick, service, integrity and performance aren’t just values, they’re how we operate every day. That’s why we’re proud to offer exclusive military discounts from many of our trusted brands.

Bayliner, Crestliner, Harris, Lowe, Lund and Sea Ray: Exclusive military discounts, available through participating dealers and locations across the United States. In honor of Memorial Day, select boat brands are doubling their standard military savings from May 18–26, 2026.

Exclusive military discounts, available through participating dealers and locations across the United States. In honor of Memorial Day, select boat brands are doubling their standard military savings from May 18–26, 2026. Mercury Marine: Military discounts on select repower engine upgrades for those looking to refresh their current boat.

Military discounts on select repower engine upgrades for those looking to refresh their current boat. Freedom Boat Club: Discounted membership rates for active-duty service members and veterans to experience the world’s largest boat club.

Discounted membership rates for active-duty service members and veterans to experience the world’s largest boat club. Veteran entrepreneurship: Reduced Freedom Boat Club franchise fees for qualified veterans interested in building a business after service, supported by Brunswick’s global network.

For eligibility requirements and instructions on how to redeem, visit brunswick.com/military-discount or contact a participating dealer. Discounts vary by brand and model and are available in the U.S. only.

Committed to Veterans On and Off the Water

Brunswick’s dedication to the military community extends beyond its products and services. In 2022, the Company established its Brunswick Veterans’ Network (BVN), which serves to support and connect veterans, military families and allies while advancing their impact across the workforce. BVN connects Brunswick veterans from all countries, including current National Guard members and reservists, and welcomes non-veteran allies committed to supporting the military community. Additionally, Brunswick has been named among Forbes’ Best Companies for Veterans, and Freedom Boat Club has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Veterans, reflecting Brunswick’s sustained investment in recruiting, supporting and advancing veterans as employees, business owners and customers.

"At Brunswick, we recognize that the skills and values developed through military service, including dedication, adaptability and a commitment to excellence, are the same qualities that make our company stronger," said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. "We are proud to be a destination for veterans, whether they're looking to build a career, start a business or simply get out on the water and enjoy the freedom they've worked so hard to protect."

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.