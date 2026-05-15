Brunswick Corporation's Lauren Beckstedt Wins 2026 Global CMO of the Year ORBIE Award

ChicagoCMO honors Brunswick's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer with its top recognition for marketing leadership at a global enterprise

METTAWA, Ill. – May 15, 2026 – Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced that Lauren Beckstedt, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, has been named 2026 Global CMO of the Year by ChicagoCMO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network. The honor, presented as part of the prestigious ORBIE Awards, recognizes a single chief marketing officer each year for outstanding leadership at an organization with more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue and multi-national operations. Beckstedt was honored at the ChicagoCMO ORBIE Awards ceremony, held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago before more than 150 of Chicagoland's senior marketing leaders and their partners.

The ORBIE Awards, presented annually since 1998, recognize C-suite executives for leadership excellence, management effectiveness, and the business value they create through their function. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent, peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients.

Under Beckstedt's leadership, Brunswick has advanced an integrated enterprise marketing model spanning the company's portfolio of category-defining brands, including Mercury Marine, Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, Harris, Freedom Boat Club, and Navico Group, while accelerating the company's digital, data, and customer experience capabilities and reinforcing Brunswick's position as the global leader in recreational marine.

"This recognition belongs to the entire Brunswick marketing organization,” said Lauren Beckstedt, SVP and CMO, Brunswick Corporation. “Our team has worked tirelessly to elevate our brands, deepen our connection with consumers and pioneer the future of the marine industry, all in service for our purpose of inspiring an extraordinary life on the water. I'm proud to share this honor with them and with the leaders across Brunswick who partner with marketing every day to drive our business forward."

To learn more about the awards and view the full list of the 2026 award recipients, visit: 2026 ChicagoCMO ORBIE Awards Winners

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that “Next Never Rests™.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.